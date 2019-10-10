Log in
GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP.

(GSTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/09 01:58:47 pm
0.09 CAD   +5.88%
Greenstar Biosciences Achieves OTC Listing

10/10/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("GreenStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has been approved for trading its common shares on the OTC Pink market, a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will be quoted on the OTC under symbol "GTSIF" and the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GSTR".

The OTC is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial, development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. The ability to have the Company's shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the US is significantly more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. When shares are able to trade electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while opening the door to new investors.

"Being quoted on the OTC is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience." said Rahim Rajwani, CEO of GreenStar. "Over time, we expect this will enhance liquidity and exposure as we continue to achieve new business milestones."

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The Company operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies in the United States. GreenStar applies refined strategies tested in the Washington State market to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise. 

For further information please contact:

GreenStar Biosciences Corp.
Rahim Rajwani, CEO
info@greenstarbiosciences.com
Tel: (604) 834-9499

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; and that the current Board and management may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48638


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Rahim Rajwani Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Daniel S. McAtee Chief Operating Officer
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
Faizaan Lalani Director
Leighton Bocking Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP.0.00%5
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-16.83%7 949
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-2.91%5 134
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-19.32%4 223
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.36.53%3 085
CRONOS GROUP INC.-20.72%2 876
