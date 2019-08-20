Greenstone Announces Passing of Burkhard Franz, Director

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Greenstone Capital Corp. (TSXV: GSGS) ("Greenstone") regretfully advises of the sudden unexpected passing of its Director, Burkhard Franz, in Kelowna on Sunday, August 18, 2019.



About the Corporation

Greenstone is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash.

