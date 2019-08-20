Log in
Greenstone Announces Passing of Burkhard Franz, Director

08/20/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - Greenstone Capital Corp. (TSXV: GSGS) ("Greenstone") regretfully advises of the sudden unexpected passing of its Director, Burkhard Franz, in Kelowna on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

About the Corporation

Greenstone is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash.

For further information, please contact:

Mohammad Fazil, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Director and Promoter.

Telephone: (403) 613-7310
Email: mofazil@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47080

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


© Newsfilecorp 2019
