Greentech Technology International : Announcements and Notices - Mineral Resource Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

綠 科 科 技 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00195)

MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE

This announcement is made by Greentech Technology International Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to report the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Renison Tin Project as at 31 March 2019. The Renison Tin Project is located in Tasmania, Australia and is based on Bluestone Mines Tasmania Pty Limited's assets which consist of (1) the Renison Bell mine, concentrator and infrastructure (''Renison Bell''), (2) the Mount Bischoff opencut tin project (''Mt Bischoff'') and (3) the Renison tailings retreatment project (''Rentails Project'' or ''Rentails''). YT Parksong Australia Holding Pty Limited (''YTPAH''), an 82% owned subsidiary of the Company, has a 50% interest in the Renison Tin Project.

The updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Renison Tin Project at 31 March 2019 was reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (''JORC''), of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Minerals Council of Australia, December 2012 (''JORC Code'').