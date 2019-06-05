Log in
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD

(0195)
Greentech Technology International : Announcements and Notices - Termination of Placing of New Shares under General Mandate

06/05/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

綠科科技國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00195)

TERMINATION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

References are made to the announcement of Greentech Technology International Limited (the "Company") dated 15 May 2019 (the "Placing Announcement") in relation to the Placing. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized items used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Placing Announcement.

Given that one or more conditions precedent to the Completion are not satisfied on or before the Long Stop Date, the Placing Agreement terminates automatically and all rights, obligations and liabilities of the parties under the Placing Agreement shall forthwith cease and determine and no parties shall have any claim against the other thereunder.

The Directors believe that the termination of the Placing Agreement will not have any material adverse impact on the business operations and financial position of the Group.

By the order of the Board

Greentech Technology International Limited

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely, Mr. LI Dong, Mr. NIE Dong, Mr. WANG Chuanhu and Ms. XIE Yue; one non-executive director, namely Tan Sri Dato' KOO Yuen Kim P.S.M., D.P.T.J. J.P (Mr. HSU Jing-Sheng as his alternate) and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. CHI Chi Hung, Kenneth, Mr. ZENG Jin and Mr. CHOW Wing Chau.

Website: http://www.green-technology.com.hk

Disclaimer

L’sea Resources International Holdings Limited published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 10:37:05 UTC
