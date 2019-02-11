Log in
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD (0195)
Greentech Technology International : Announcements and Notices - Update in Relation to the Renison Mine

02/11/2019 | 04:10am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 科科

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00195)

UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE RENISON MINE

This announcement is made by Greentech Technology International Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to provide its shareholders and potential investors with information on the latest business development of the Group.

Further to the announcement of the Company dated 19 December 2018 in relation to the resource definition drilling program in the Area 5 and Leatherwood Trend targets at Renison mine in 2018 (the ''2018 Resource Definition Program)'', the assay results for a further 25 holes from Area 5 and 22 holes from the Leatherwood Trend target were received. These results include the end of the 2018 Resource Definition Program in both target areas and the commencement of the infill drilling programme at Area 5, with outstanding intersections continuing to be returned further delineating very significant zones of high-grade mineralisation hosted in the Footwall No.2 Dolomite at Area 5 and the No.2 Dolomite at Leatherwood Trend.

Under the 2018 Resource Definition Program, a total of 76 resource definition diamond drill holes for approximately 18,000m and a total of 58 diamond drill holes for approximately 15,000m were completed within the Area 5 target and the Leatherwood Trend target respectively. Tin mineralisation within Area 5 has now been defined over some +400m of strike with the higher grade zone extending over 150m of strike. This mineralisation remains open down-dip. Tin mineralisation within the Leatherwood Trend has now been defined over some 400m of strike and remains open down-dip and up-plunge to the north towards the Huon North. Infill and further extensional drilling is underway at Area 5 and being designed at Leatherwood Trend with the intention of completing an updated Mineral Resource estimate during the June 2019 quarter.

Further, the Company has been informed that based on the internal management records of Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Limited, a joint venture in which YT Parksong Australia Holding Pty Limited owns 50% shareholdings, the Renison mine recorded its highest monthly production on record with 871 tonnes of tin being produced in January 2019. Please note that such figure has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. A production summary of the Renison mine for the 1st quarter of 2019 will be provided in the Company's quarterly update on production volume.

By the order of the Board

Greentech Technology International Limited

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises five executive directors, namely, Mr. LI Dong, Mr. NIE Dong, Mr. CHEUNG Wai Kuen, Mr. WANG Chuanhu and Ms. XIE Yue; one non-executive director, namely Tan Sri Dato' KOO Yuen Kim P.S.M., D.P.T.J. J.P and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. CHI Chi Hung, Kenneth, Mr. ZENG Jin and Mr. CHOW Wing Chau.

Website:http://www.green-technology.com.hk

Disclaimer

L’sea Resources International Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 09:09:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Nie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dong Li Chairman
Xiao Bo Lin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Wai Kuen Cheung Executive Director
Chi Hung Chi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD10.96%0
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-10.55%14 800
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO LTD-10.10%3 331
YUNNAN TIN CO., LTD.--.--%2 581
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CORPORATION-0.08%2 530
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO LTD2.00%750
