Greentech Technology International : Announcements and Notices - Update in Relation to the Renison Mine

UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE RENISON MINE

This announcement is made by Greentech Technology International Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to provide its shareholders and potential investors with information on the latest business development of the Group.

Further to the announcement of the Company dated 19 December 2018 in relation to the resource definition drilling program in the Area 5 and Leatherwood Trend targets at Renison mine in 2018 (the ''2018 Resource Definition Program)'', the assay results for a further 25 holes from Area 5 and 22 holes from the Leatherwood Trend target were received. These results include the end of the 2018 Resource Definition Program in both target areas and the commencement of the infill drilling programme at Area 5, with outstanding intersections continuing to be returned further delineating very significant zones of high-grade mineralisation hosted in the Footwall No.2 Dolomite at Area 5 and the No.2 Dolomite at Leatherwood Trend.

Under the 2018 Resource Definition Program, a total of 76 resource definition diamond drill holes for approximately 18,000m and a total of 58 diamond drill holes for approximately 15,000m were completed within the Area 5 target and the Leatherwood Trend target respectively. Tin mineralisation within Area 5 has now been defined over some +400m of strike with the higher grade zone extending over 150m of strike. This mineralisation remains open down-dip. Tin mineralisation within the Leatherwood Trend has now been defined over some 400m of strike and remains open down-dip and up-plunge to the north towards the Huon North. Infill and further extensional drilling is underway at Area 5 and being designed at Leatherwood Trend with the intention of completing an updated Mineral Resource estimate during the June 2019 quarter.

Further, the Company has been informed that based on the internal management records of Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Limited, a joint venture in which YT Parksong Australia Holding Pty Limited owns 50% shareholdings, the Renison mine recorded its highest monthly production on record with 871 tonnes of tin being produced in January 2019. Please note that such figure has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. A production summary of the Renison mine for the 1st quarter of 2019 will be provided in the Company's quarterly update on production volume.

Hong Kong, 11 February 2019

