Greentech Technology International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2019

0
02/07/2019 | 11:00pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGreentech Technology International Limited 8/2/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00195

Description :

GREENTECH INTLBalance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.005

HK$100,000,000.00

Nil

HK$0.005

HK$100,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

20,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

20,000,000,000

- -

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

- -

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$100,000,000.00

- -

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

6,830,000,000

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

- -

- -

Balance at close of

the month

6,830,000,000

- -

- -

No. of other classes of shares

- -- -- -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

)

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

- -

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

- -

- -

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

- -

(Preference shares)

- -

(Other class)

- -

CancelledLapsed

- -

- -

- -- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

L’sea Resources International Holdings Limited published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 03:59:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Nie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dong Li Chairman
Xiao Bo Lin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Wai Kuen Cheung Executive Director
Chi Hung Chi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD9.59%0
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-7.81%15 194
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO LTD-10.10%3 331
YUNNAN TIN CO., LTD.--.--%2 581
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CORPORATION-0.08%2 530
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO LTD2.00%750
