Greentech Technology International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/1/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGreentech Technology International Limited 8/2/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00195
Description :
GREENTECH INTLBalance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
HK$0.005
HK$100,000,000.00
Nil
HK$0.005
HK$100,000,000.00
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
20,000,000,000
No. of ordinary shares
Nil
20,000,000,000
- -
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
- -
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
- -
Description :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
No. of other
classes of
shares
- -
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
HK$100,000,000.00
- -
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
6,830,000,000
- -
- -
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
- -
- -
Balance at close of
the month
6,830,000,000
- -
- -
No. of other classes of shares
- -- -- -
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
)
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$
Meeting approved
(
/
/Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.Exercise Price HK$
Meeting approved
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.Exercise Price HK$
Meeting approved
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
- -
Movement during the month
Exercised
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
- -
- -
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
- -
(Preference shares)
- -
(Other class)
- -
CancelledLapsed
- -
- -
- -- -
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)