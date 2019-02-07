Greentech Technology International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGreentech Technology International Limited 8/2/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00195

Description :

GREENTECH INTLBalance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.005 HK$100,000,000.00 Nil HK$0.005 HK$100,000,000.00 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 20,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

20,000,000,000

- -

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

- - No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$100,000,000.00 - -

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 6,830,000,000 - - - - Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil - - - - Balance at close of the month 6,830,000,000 - - - -

No. of other classes of shares

- -- -- -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme )

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

- -

Movement during the month Exercised No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month - - - - Total A. (Ordinary shares) - - (Preference shares) - - (Other class) - -

CancelledLapsed

- -

- -

- -- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)