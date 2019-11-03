Greentown China : PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

This announcement is not for distribution in the United States.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of an offering circular. Such offering circular will contain detailed information about the Company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

GREENTOWN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03900)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes. The Notes will only be offered outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The completion of the Proposed Offering is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the issue price and the interest rates, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and CLSA as the joint global coordinators, and Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CLSA, UBS, Haitong International and Guotai Junan International as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners of the Proposed Offering. As at the date of this announcement, the amount and the terms and conditions of the Notes have yet to be finalized. Upon finalizing the terms of the Notes, it is expected that Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CLSA, UBS, Haitong International and Guotai Junan International, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents in relation to the Notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes to refinance existing indebtedness and for general working capital purposes. The Company may adjust the foregoing stated use of proceeds in response to changing market conditions and therefore reallocate the use of proceeds.