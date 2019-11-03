Greentown China : PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES
0
11/03/2019 | 06:58pm EST
GREENTOWN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03900)
PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes. The Notes will only be offered outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The completion of the Proposed Offering is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the issue price and the interest rates, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and CLSA as the joint global coordinators, and Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CLSA, UBS, Haitong International and Guotai Junan International as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners of the Proposed Offering. As at the date of this announcement, the amount and the terms and conditions of the Notes have yet to be finalized. Upon finalizing the terms of the Notes, it is expected that Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CLSA, UBS, Haitong International and Guotai Junan International, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents in relation to the Notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes to refinance existing indebtedness and for general working capital purposes. The Company may adjust the foregoing stated use of proceeds in response to changing market conditions and therefore reallocate the use of proceeds.
Subject to the entering into of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange. Quotation of the Notes on the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes.
The completion of the Purchase Agreement is subject to certain conditions which may or may not be satisfied and the Purchase Agreement may be terminated upon the occurrence of certain events.
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Offering has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Offering may or may not materialize. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Offering will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.
THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES
INTRODUCTION
REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED OFFERING
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes to refinance existing indebtedness and for general working capital purposes. The Company may adjust the foregoing stated use of proceeds in response to changing market conditions and certain other circumstances and therefore reallocate the use of proceeds.
LISTING
Subject to the entering into of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange. Quotation of the Notes on the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY
The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. It is one of the leading property developers in the PRC with business operations in various major PRC cities and is primarily engaged in developing quality properties targeting mainly middle and high income residents in the PRC.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Offering has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Offering may or may not materialize. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Offering will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.
By order of the Board
Greentown China Holdings Limited
Zhang Yadong
Chairman
Hangzhou, the PRC
4 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr ZHANG Yadong, Mr LIU Wensheng, Mr ZHOU Lianying, Mr GUO Jiafeng, Mr GENG Zhongqiang and Mr. LI Jun as executive directors, Mr. Stephen Tin Hoi NG (Mr Andrew On Kiu CHOW as his alternative) as a non-executive director and Mr JIA Shenghua, Mr KE Huanzhang, Mr SZE Tsai Ping, Michael and Mr HUI Wan Fai as independent non-executive directors.
