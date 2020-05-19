Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.    GHG

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD.

(GHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GreenTree Hospitality : Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading franchised and managed hotel chain in China, today announced that it already filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2020.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2019, GreenTree had a total number of 3,957 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com.

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com 

Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com 

Christensen

In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com 

In Hong Kong 
Ms. Karen Hui 
Phone: +852-9266-4140 
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com 

In U.S. 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-filed-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2019-301062273.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROU
11:01pGREENTREE HOSPITALITY : Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
PR
05/15GREENTREE HOSPITALITY : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 4..
PR
04/07GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD. : annual earnings release
03/25GREENTREE HOSPITALITY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial ..
PR
2019GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD. : Reports Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Resul..
PR
2019GREENTREE HOSPITALITY : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Novemb..
PR
2019GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD. : Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meet..
PR
2019GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cathay, Nets, GE, Deere
2019GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD. : Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Resu..
PR
2019GREENTREE HOSPITALITY : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Augus..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group