GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - ADR (GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR : GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (NYSE: GHG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7ED5155C72865.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 M
EBIT 2018 85,6 M
Net income 2018 72,0 M
Finance 2018 272 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,34
P/E ratio 2019 15,52
EV / Sales 2018 7,92x
EV / Sales 2019 6,06x
Capitalization 1 434 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alex S. Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Ping Yang Director, VP-Operations, Sales & Marketing
Xin Yue Chief Financial Officer
Gregory James Karns Director & General Counsel
Akira Hirabayashi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - ADR0.00%1 434
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-32.91%5 399
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC-0.26%4 383
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC8.21%3 884
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.35%3 425
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-22.24%3 231
