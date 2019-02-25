Log in
GreenTree Hospitality : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 14, 2019

02/25/2019 | 10:45pm EST

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 14, 2019. 

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 14, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 14, 2019).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until March 21, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

10129197

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group. Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of September 30, 2018, GreenTree had 2,558 hotels, among which 2,528 are franchised and managed hotels. The Company had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China as of the same date. In 2017, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotel according to China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China, the consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value- and quality-conscious business travelers and leisure travelers.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree
Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com  

Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com

In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-thursday-march-14-2019-300801794.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
