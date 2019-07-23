Log in
GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - ADR

(GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 16, 2019

07/23/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Friday, August 16, 2019. 

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2019). 

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992

Singapore

800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until August 23, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

10133916

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group. Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of March 31, 2019, GreenTree had 2,829 hotels, among which 2,799 are franchised and managed hotels. The Company had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2018, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotels and number of hotel rooms according to the China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value-and-quality-conscious business travelers and leisure travelers.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree
Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com 

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com

Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com

In Hong Kong 
Ms. Karen Hui 
Phone: +852-9266-4140 
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-august-16-2019-300890050.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
