GreenTree Hospitality : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 16, 2019

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Friday, August 16, 2019.

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2019).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until August 23, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 10133916

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group. Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of March 31, 2019, GreenTree had 2,829 hotels, among which 2,799 are franchised and managed hotels. The Company had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2018, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotels and number of hotel rooms according to the China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value-and-quality-conscious business travelers and leisure travelers.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree

Mr. Nicky Zheng

Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708

E-mail: ir@998.com

Ms. Selina Yang

Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999

E-mail: ir@998.com

Christensen

In Shanghai

Ms. Constance Zhang

Phone: +86-138-1645-1798

E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com

In Hong Kong

Ms. Karen Hui

Phone: +852-9266-4140

E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.