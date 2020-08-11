Greenvale Energy : Acquisition of Knox Resources and Placement

The Company has exercised its option to acquire the remaining 20% of shares in Knox Resources Limited (Knox) and is now the 100% shareholder of Knox.

Following the approval of the various resolutions at the General Meeting held on the 10 August 2020, the Company announces the following growth and capital raising initiatives:

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has taken further important steps to advance its previously announced diversification and growth strategy in the minerals sector.

This increases the total amount raised, or to be raised to over $4.0M, strengthening Greenvale's financial position, introducing supportive shareholders to the Company and putting it in a strong position to progress its Georgina Basin and Alpha Resources Projects.

Following its recent successful $2.1M Entitlement Offer, Greenvale raises a further $660,000 from sophisticated investors with applications for an additional $841,000 received from these investors, subject to shareholder approval.

As outlined in the ASX announcement of 22 June 2020, Knox owns 100% of a highly prospective portfolio of IOCG exploration licences covering an area of 4,475km2 in the Northern Territory.

The acquisition gives Greenvale a low-cost entry into a potentially significant long-termdistrict-scale IOCG exploration opportunity, where it plans to undertake high-impact exploration leveraging off extensive Government-funded exploration initiatives aimed at unlocking the potential of this under- explored region.

Knox Resources was established by highly successful mining executives Neil Biddle and Tony Leibowitz, together with other founding members of the team behind successful mid-tierASX-listed lithium producer Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) and emerging gold producer Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC).

Placement to sophisticated investors

Following on from the recently completed $2.1 million Entitlement Offer, the Company has today placed 34.8 million shares at 1.9c, raising approximately $661,000. The placement was undertaken by sophisticated and professional investors.

The same investors have also applied for a further 39.0 million shares to raise approximately $741,000. In addition, the Company is to allocate 5.2 million shares raising an additional $100,000 to various shareholders who supported the Company in the past capital raisings and the Entitlement Offer. This issue for the 44.2 million shares is subject to shareholder approval, which is to occur at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is to occur no later than 30 November 2020.

Placement to Biddle Partners and Kalonda

The Company has also received an application from Biddle Partners Pty Ltd (Biddle Partners) and Kalonda Pty Ltd (Kalonda), entities which are respectively associated with Mr Biddle and Mr Leibowitz, to subscribe for 23.7 million shares at 1.9c to raise a further $450,000.

The Board of Greenvale is delighted to receive this application, particularly given that Biddle Partners and Kalonda are also now significant shareholders of Greenvale following the acquisition of Knox Resources and were also sub-underwriters to the recently completed Entitlement Offer.

Mr Biddle is a highly experienced geologist and mining executive with a successful career spanning more than 30 years in the exploration and mining industry. He is a former Executive Director of successful mid-tier lithium producer Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) and former Managing Director of strategic metals group TNG (ASX: TNG) and gold miners and explorers Border Gold and Consolidated Victorian Gold. He is a founding Director and currently non-executive Director of emerging gold producer Bardoc Gold (ASX: BDC).

