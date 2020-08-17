Log in
GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

(GRV)
Greenvale Energy : CLARIFICATION OF APPENDIX 3Y

08/17/2020 | 12:53am EDT

17 August 2020

CLARIFICATION OF APPENDIX 3Y

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) advises that in relation to the Appendix 3Y lodged today for Mr Elias (Leo) Khouri, the relevant change in interest was reported as being 28 July 2020. The change which was based on an off market transfer forms (OMT).

The Company advises that when the OMT's were originally submitted, they were rejected. The OMT's were subsequently adjusted, re-submitted and successfully processed on 12 August 2020. However, the date of the OMT remained as 28 July 2020.

The Company decided not to lodge the Appendix 3Y on the 28 July 2020 due to the rejection and waited until the transfers were effected into the registry on the 12th August 2020. It was for this reason as to why there was a time period of more than five days between the lodgement of the Appendix 3Y and the change in interests.

The Company monitors its obligations of ensuring timely lodgement of its Directors interests.

Contact

For further details, contact:

Vince Fayad

Email: Vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au

Tele: 0414 752 804

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent Street, SYDNEY, NSW 2000 | P PO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 04:52:09 UTC
