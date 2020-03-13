Log in
GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

Greenvale Energy : Cleansing Notice

03/13/2020 | 02:28am EDT

Greenvale Energy Limited

Placement of Shares - Cleansing Notice

ASX Release

13 March 2020

Greenvale Energy Limited (GRV or the Company), advises that it has today issued 12,857,143 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) pursuant Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A at an issue price of $0.014 per Share.

Cleansing Notice

The Company gives the following information under sections 708A(5)(e) and 705A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) in relation to the issue of the Shares:

  1. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of Act;
  2. this notice is being given under section 708(5)(e) of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Act; and

4. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" (as defined in subsections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act) which is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6) of the Act.

An Appendix 3B and Appendix 2A will be lodged separately.

Authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors

ENDS

For enquiries, please contact:

Vince Fayad

Company Secretary and Director

  1. +61 414 752 804 Vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent Street, SYDNEY, NSW 2000 | P PO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:27:04 UTC
