Greenvale Energy : Closure of Entitlement Offer

ASX Release 23 July 2020

Closure of $2.1m Entitlement Offer

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) advises that its Entitlement Offer of one (1) new share for every one (1) existing share (New Shares) to those shareholders who reside in Australia and New Zealand to raise approximately $2.1 million has closed today at 5.00pm.

The New Shares will trade on a deferred settlement basis on the 24 July 2020.

The Entitlement Offer has been fully underwritten by Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd.

Further details of the Entitlement Offer will be made available on the 28th July 2020.

Board approval

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Greenvale Energy Limited.

