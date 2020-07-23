Log in
GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

(GRV)
Greenvale Energy : Closure of Entitlement Offer

07/23/2020 | 03:36am EDT

ASX Release

23 July 2020

Closure of $2.1m Entitlement Offer

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) advises that its Entitlement Offer of one (1) new share for every one (1) existing share (New Shares) to those shareholders who reside in Australia and New Zealand to raise approximately $2.1 million has closed today at 5.00pm.

The New Shares will trade on a deferred settlement basis on the 24 July 2020.

The Entitlement Offer has been fully underwritten by Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd.

Further details of the Entitlement Offer will be made available on the 28th July 2020.

Board approval

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Greenvale Energy Limited.

Contact details

For further information, please contact:

Vince Fayad

Director and Company Secretary

Ph: 0414 752 804

E: vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent Street, SYDNEY, NSW 2000 | P PO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:35:16 UTC
