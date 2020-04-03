Log in
GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

(GRV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/30
0.011 AUD   -35.29%
06:04aGREENVALE ENERGY : Market Update Gold Basin and Alpha Projects
PU
03/18GREENVALE ENERGY : Notice of initial substantial holder
PU
03/16GREENVALE ENERGY : Correction to Market Update
PU
Greenvale Energy : Market Update Gold Basin and Alpha Projects

04/03/2020 | 06:04am EDT

MARKET UPDATE

3 April 2020

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV) set out the following market update:

Gold Basin investment

Transfer of ownership

The Company advises that the representative of Aurum Exploration Inc (Aurum) the 49.99% owner of the Gold Basin project has rejected its proposal of the structure that was put forward last year. The Company is waiting for a proposal from Aurum in relation to its proposal of a relevant structure and as soon as it receives the appropriate feedback, it will update the market.

Ownership of the Gold Basin project

On the 27th January 2020 (Previous Announcement), the Company announced that a private company looking to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange had acquired both the 49.99% Aurum interests and the approximately 25% economic interest (New England Metals Pty Ltd or "NEM") in the Gold Basin project, therefore giving it an approximately 75% economic interest in the Gold Basin project. The announcement was based on "binding agreements" being in place between the private group and Aurum and NEM, as advised by the Director and President of the private company. The Company also notes that at the time, it confirmed via sending a draft announcement to the Director and President of the private company as well as the NEM representative the form of the announcement prior to release.

Since that time, the Company has been engaged in correspondence with the Director and President of the private company (who also represented himself as the Aurum representative) along with the NEM representative concerning the ownership structure of the Gold Basin Project. At the time of preparing the Previous Announcement, it was understood that the term "binding" has meant completed transactions and free of all conditions. However, it is now the understanding of the Company that both the Aurum and NEM transactions are not complete and that "binding" meant agreement to terms only.

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent Street, SYDNEY, NSW 2000 | P PO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au

As a result of the above, the ownership structure of the Gold Basin Project remains as first announced, meaning Aurum - a 49.99% owner, NEM and GRV approximately 25% each. Naturally, this would change should completion by the private entity of the above interests transpire and subject to any rights that GRV may have under the shareholders agreement with NEM.

Alpha

The Company has lodged its application with the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines (DNRM). The effect of the application is to seek a reduction of the expenditure based on a certain work program suggested by SRK Australia mining consultants. Upon agreement with he DNRM, the Company will provide an update on the scope and costing of the works to be completed.

For further information, please contact:

Vince Fayad

Director and Company Secretary

Ph: 0414 752 804

  1. vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent Street, SYDNEY, NSW 2000 | P PO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
