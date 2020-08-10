Log in
GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

(GRV)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/06
0.033 AUD   +10.00%
12:44aGREENVALE ENERGY : Notice of Initial Substantial Shareholder
PU
08/09GREENVALE ENERGY : finalises name change
PU
08/09GREENVALE ENERGY : Disposal of Gold Basin Interest
PU
Greenvale Energy : Notice of Initial Substantial Shareholder

08/10/2020 | 12:44am EDT

603

page 1/2

15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

000 743 555

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd and Neil Biddle

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 009 248 346

The holder became a substantial holder on

29 July 2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a

relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully Paid Ordinary

26,804,975

26,804,975

11.68%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

Registered Owner

26,804,975

Neil Biddle

Director and Shareholder of

26,804,975

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

Fully Paid Ordinary

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder

became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

19 June 2020

Non Cash Sale of shareholding

1,610,526 Fully Paid

in Knox Resources

Ordinary Shares

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

19 June 2020

$19,152.23 (Placement)

1,008,012 Fully Paid

Ordinary Shares

$409,790.08 (Taken up

24,186,437 Fully Paid

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

29 June 2020

pursuant to the Entitlement

Ordinary Shares)

Offer)

603

page 2/2

15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

PO Box 216 North Fremantle WA 6159

Neil Biddle

PO Box 216 North Fremantle WA 6159

Signature

print name

Neil

Biddle

capacity

Director

Date

8 August 2020

sign here

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown.'"
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:43:03 UTC
