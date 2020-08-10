Greenvale Energy : Notice of Initial Substantial Shareholder

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED ACN/ARSN 000 743 555

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Biddle Partners Pty Ltd and Neil Biddle ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 009 248 346 The holder became a substantial holder on 29 July 2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a

relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully Paid Ordinary 26,804,975 26,804,975 11.68%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Biddle Partners Pty Ltd Registered Owner 26,804,975 Neil Biddle Director and Shareholder of 26,804,975 Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities Biddle Partners Pty Ltd Biddle Partners Pty Ltd Biddle Partners Pty Ltd Fully Paid Ordinary

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder

became a substantial holder is as follows: