Greenvale Energy : Notice of initial substantial holder

603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Greenvale Energy Ltd ACN/ARSN 54 000 743 555 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Gotha Street Capital PL, Monarch Asset Management PL, Ben Price ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 81613811644, 613696256 The holder became a substantial holder on 13 / 03 / 2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 7,583,745 7,583,745 7.14%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Gotha Street Capital Ordinary Shares 4.333,357 Monarch Asset Management Ordinary Shares 1,814,286 Ben Price Ordinary Shares 1,436,102

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) Gotha Street Capital Gotha Street Capital Gotah Street Capital 4,333,357 Monarch Asset Mgt Monarch Asset Mgt Monarch Asset Mgt 1,814,286 Ben Price Ben Price Ben Price 1,436,102

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: