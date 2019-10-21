Greenvale Energy : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow

Greenvale Energy Limited

Quarterly Activities Report September 2019

21 October 2019

Highlights

Continued work on maiden resource estimate for Gold Basin with results expected to be announced imminently.

Company has lodged an application to vary its FY 2020 expenditure commitments with SRK Consulting assisting with preparing the supporting documentation for its Alpha oil shale Project. The Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy ( DNRME) has provided its initial response on the Company's initial position based of the continued moratorium of gasification projects which includes in- situ oil shale production. DNRME has requested for alternative options and/or withdrawal of the application. GRV are currently preparing a counter response.

Company to proceed with rights issue capital raising next quarter.

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the 30 September 2019 quarter (the "Quarter"):

Gold Basin Project

The Company announced on the 18th February 2019 the completion of its 50.01% investment in a private company called Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd. Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd has a right to earn-in 50.1% in a new company who is to own 100% of the Gold Basin Project, after completing a drilling program and delivering a JORC Resource estimate.

The Gold Basin Project is located in the state of Arizona, United States of America. Full particulars of the acquisition, including terms and structure is set out in the announcement dated 18 February 2019.

During the quarter, the Company continued work on the maiden JORC 2012 Resource report. An update of the work being done has been outlined in the Company's announcement dated 13 September 2019. The intended resource will model recent and historical drilling results for the Cyclopic and Stealth deposits.

The full results from the maiden resource are expected to be announced imminently.

Alpha Project

During the quarter, no activity was undertaken by the Company in relation to its 99.9% owned Alpha Resources project.

As outlined in its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019, the Company made application on 16 September 2019 to the Queensland Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME) to vary the condition of its MDL 330 licence for the current year expenditure commitments.

The basis of the variation is pending the receipt of its laboratory tests to assess its next phase of work on its tenements currently being undertaken by Australian Laboratory Services Pty Ltd (ALS Laboratories), Brisbane. These results and subsequent analysis will be important to determine Greenvale's next phase of work to be undertaken on the Alpha Resources Project.

The DNRME has recently provided its initial response noting that the work program prepared with the support of its technical consultant, SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) involves the use of in situ extraction as a processing option for the oil shale at the Alpha oil shale deposit and as such has declined the Company's request. The DNRME has asked the Company to either revise its proposal or withdraw the application.