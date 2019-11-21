Greenvale Energy : Results from Meeting

Results of General Meeting ASX Release 22 November 2019

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV) announce that today at a general meeting held in Sydney this morning, the following resolutions were passed on a show of hands:

The Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 is adopted; Re-election of Justin Dibb as a director; Re-election of Stephen Gemell as a director; Approval of 10% placement capacity; and Approval to issue up to 30,000,000 of ordinary share capital.

Below is a summary of proxies received for each resolution:

No: Resolution For Open1 Against Abstain 1. The Remuneration Report for the year ended 12,129,320 14,266 490,833 1,176,057 30 June 2019 is adopted 2. Re-election of Justin Dibb as a director 33,887,121 14,266 491,083 20,000 3. Re-election of Stephen Gemell as a director 27,897,371 14,266 490,833 6,010,000 4. Approval of 10% placement capacity 33,887,021 34,266 490,833 250 5. Approval to issue up to 30,000,000 of 33,887,371 34,266 490,833 - ordinary share capital

Votes which were open to the discretion of the Chairman.

Contact details

For further information, please contact:

Vince Fayad

Director and Company Secretary

Ph: 0414 752 804

vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000 | P GPO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au