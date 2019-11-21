Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Greenvale Energy Limited    GRV   AU000000GRV0

GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED

(GRV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
0.029 AUD   +11.54%
09:22pGREENVALE ENERGY : Results from Meeting
PU
10/21GREENVALE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow
PU
10/18GREENVALE ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenvale Energy : Results from Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:22pm EST

Results of General Meeting

ASX Release

22 November 2019

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV) announce that today at a general meeting held in Sydney this morning, the following resolutions were passed on a show of hands:

  1. The Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 is adopted;
  2. Re-electionof Justin Dibb as a director;
  3. Re-electionof Stephen Gemell as a director;
  4. Approval of 10% placement capacity; and
  5. Approval to issue up to 30,000,000 of ordinary share capital.

Below is a summary of proxies received for each resolution:

No:

Resolution

For

Open1

Against

Abstain

1.

The Remuneration Report for the year ended

12,129,320

14,266

490,833

1,176,057

30 June 2019 is adopted

2.

Re-election of Justin Dibb as a director

33,887,121

14,266

491,083

20,000

3.

Re-election of Stephen Gemell as a director

27,897,371

14,266

490,833

6,010,000

4.

Approval of 10% placement capacity

33,887,021

34,266

490,833

250

5.

Approval to issue up to 30,000,000 of

33,887,371

34,266

490,833

-

ordinary share capital

  • Votes which were open to the discretion of the Chairman.

Contact details

For further information, please contact:

Vince Fayad

Director and Company Secretary

Ph: 0414 752 804

  1. vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000 | P GPO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED
09:22pGREENVALE ENERGY : Results from Meeting
PU
10/21GREENVALE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow
PU
10/18GREENVALE ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
10/18GREENVALE ENERGY : Pause In Trading
PU
09/20GREENVALE ENERGY : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
08/08GREENVALE ENERGY : Response to Appendix 5B Query
PU
07/30GREENVALE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow
PU
06/16GREENVALE ENERGY : Gold Basin Update on Drilling Results
PU
05/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Director Appointment
PU
05/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Appendix 3X
PU
More news
Chart GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Greenvale Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Elias Khouri Non-Executive Chairman
Vincent John Paul Fayad Secretary & Executive Director
Justin Michael Dibb Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Shamieh Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Geoffrey Gemell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED45.00%2
CNOOC LIMITED-4.28%67 545
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.80%65 134
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.37%41 922
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.86%34 375
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%33 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group