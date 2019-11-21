Greenvale Energy : Results from Meeting

|
Results of General Meeting
|
ASX Release
|
22 November 2019
Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV) announce that today at a general meeting held in Sydney this morning, the following resolutions were passed on a show of hands:
-
The Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 is adopted;
-
Re-electionof Justin Dibb as a director;
-
Re-electionof Stephen Gemell as a director;
-
Approval of 10% placement capacity; and
-
Approval to issue up to 30,000,000 of ordinary share capital.
Below is a summary of proxies received for each resolution:
|
No:
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Open1
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
The Remuneration Report for the year ended
|
12,129,320
|
14,266
|
490,833
|
1,176,057
|
|
30 June 2019 is adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Re-election of Justin Dibb as a director
|
33,887,121
|
14,266
|
491,083
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Re-election of Stephen Gemell as a director
|
27,897,371
|
14,266
|
490,833
|
6,010,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Approval of 10% placement capacity
|
33,887,021
|
34,266
|
490,833
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Approval to issue up to 30,000,000 of
|
33,887,371
|
34,266
|
490,833
|
-
|
|
ordinary share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Votes which were open to the discretion of the Chairman.
