Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Greenvale Energy Ltd    GRV   AU000000GRV0

GREENVALE ENERGY LTD

(GRV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/16
0.026 AUD   --.--%
08:54pGREENVALE ENERGY : Gold Basin Update on Drilling Results
PU
05/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Director Appointment
PU
05/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Appendix 3X
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenvale Energy : Gold Basin Update on Drilling Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

Greenvale Energy Limited

GOLD BASIN UPDATE ON DRILLING RESULTS

ASX Release

17 June 2019

Highlights

  • 8000 feet (approximately 2,500m) of RC drilling was completed in the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County, Arizona in April 2019. A total of 33 holes were completed.
  • The major NW Trending Regional Cyclopic Fault was tested along a strike length of 950m with 9 out of 10 holes returning gold mineralisation over significant intervals and adequate grades for this style of oxide gold deposit.
  • A number of holes have intersected multiple stacked mineralised detachment planes.
  • Highlights include:
  • 12.2m @ 1.47 g/t gold from 12.2m in hole CNW-16-6
  • 29m @ 0.57 g/t gold from 16.8m in hole CNW-16-6A (including. 9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 16.8m)
  • 19.8 m @ 0.90 g/t gold from 10.7m in hole CNW-16-7 (Incl. 6.1m @ 1.62 g/t gold from 22.9m)
  • 13.7m @ 0.88 g/t gold from 27.4m in hole CNW-16-31
  • 44.2m @ 0.30 g/t gold from CNW 16-32

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the recently completed drilling program on the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County Arizona, USA.

The Company announced on the 18th February 2019 the completion of its 50.01% investment in a private company called Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd. Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd has a right to earn-in 50.01% in a new company who is to own 100% of the Gold Basin Project, if a JORC Resource is issued. Full particulars of the acquisition, including terms and structure is set out in the announcement dated 18 February 2019.

Upon completion of the acquisition, a drilling program consisting of 8,000 feet (approx. 2,500m) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling was undertaken and this was completed on 8 April 2019. All samples (totalling 1,772) were submitted to ALS Global in Reno for assay with all results now in hand. Geological logs are currently being completed and will be incorporated into the JORC Resource Estimate expected at the end of June. Historical drilling results will also be incorporated into the resource estimate.

The results to date from the drilling are encouraging and have supported the model and targeting strategy which was based on the intersection of large NW trending structures with the sub-horizontal detachment fault planes.

The most recent drilling has shown that these major structures provide a very good opportunity for the discovery of shallow gold over considerable widths where these structures intersect the sub horizonal detachment faults. As can be seen in Map 1 in Annexure 1 all holes drilled in close proximity (within 100m) of the main Cyclopic NW Fault and have intersected gold mineralisation over good widths with

grades

within expected ranges.

Table

2 in Annexure 2 sets out the drill hole areas.

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 |

A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent Street, SYDNEY, NSW 2000 | P

PO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E admin@greenvaleenergy.com.au

Table 2 in Annexure 3 contains listed all intersections using a cut-off of 0.25 g/t gold over greater than 3m. Table 3 in Annexure 4 sets out the detailed assay results drilling results. Details of the JORC Table 1 Summary can be found at Annexure 5.

The latest results provide sound evidence to the Company's view that the Gold Basin Project has good potential. The Chairman noted that "the Board and looks forward to providing further updates on this exciting gold project when they come to hand over the coming months."

Contact details

For further information, please contact:

Vince Fayad

Director and Company Secretary

Ph: 0414 752 804

  1. vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Gold Basin Property is based on information compiled by Charles Straw, a Director of Centric Minerals Management Pty Ltd. Mr Straw is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Straw consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 2 of 18

Annexure 1

Page 3 of 18

Annexure 2

Drill hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation (ft)

T.D. (ft)

Bearing (AZ)

Angle

CNW-16-5

748008

3964049

4498

300

0

90

CNW-16-6

747933

3964018

4506

300

0

90

CNW-16-6A

747928

3964015

4512

200

80

45

CNW-16-7

747974

3963992

4490

250

0

90

CNW-16-8

748001

3964005

4502

280

0

90

CNW-16-11

748039

3963990

4454

180

0

90

CNW-16-12

748119

3963989

4444

180

0

90

CNW-16-13

748065

3964117

4456

280

0

90

CNW-16-14

748066

3964060

4450

280

0

90

CNW-16-15

748074

3964046

4467

280

0

90

CNW-16-16

748103

3964039

4459

280

0

90

CNW-16-17

748150

3964043

4458

300

0

90

CNW-16-19

748235

3964148

4428

280

0

90

CNW-16-21

748360

3964021

4432

200

0

90

CNW-16-22

748503

3964030

4405

150

0

90

CNW-16-23

748146

3963881

4452

180

0

90

CNW-16-24

748280

3963797

4430

200

0

90

CNW-16-25

748358

3963723

4420

200

0

90

CNW-16-26

748438

3963672

4395

200

0

90

CNW-16-27

747915

3964361

4541

280

0

90

CNW-16-28

747827

3964277

4565

290

0

90

CNW-16-29

747994

3964223

4485

280

0

90

CNW-16-30

748155

3964231

4431

280

0

90

CNW-16-31

747825

3964140

4518

260

0

90

CNW-16-32

747869

3964105

4493

280

0

90

CNW-16-32N

747872

3964171

4492

280

0

90

CNW-16-33

747932

3964139

4471

310

0

90

CNW-16-34

747995

3964155

4464

300

0

90

CNW-16-35

748120

3964152

4450

300

0

90

CNW-16-36

748349

3964153

4445

150

0

90

CNW-16-37

748422

3964144

4424

150

0

90

CNW-16-39

748445

3964015

4417

200

0

90

CNW-16-40

748634

3964027

4397

150

0

90

Table 1: Gold Basin March-April 2019 drill hole collars

Page 4 of 18

Annexure 3

Page 5 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 00:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENVALE ENERGY LTD
08:54pGREENVALE ENERGY : Gold Basin Update on Drilling Results
PU
05/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Appendix 3X
PU
05/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Director Appointment
PU
04/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow
PU
04/29GREENVALE ENERGY : Update on Alpha Resources Activities
PU
02/17GREENVALE ENERGY : Completion of Gold Basin Investment
PU
01/24GREENVALE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow
PU
2018GREENVALE ENERGY : New Technology Planned for Alpha Oil Shale Project
AQ
2018GREENVALE ENERGY : Appendix 3Z
PU
2018GREENVALE ENERGY : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
More news
Chart GREENVALE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Greenvale Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Elias Leo Khouri Non-Executive Chairman
Vincent John Paul Fayad Secretary & Executive Director
Justin Michael Dibb Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Shamieh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENVALE ENERGY LTD30.00%0
CNOOC LTD1.48%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.66%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.34%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.98%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.28%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About