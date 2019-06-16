Greenvale Energy : Gold Basin Update on Drilling Results

Greenvale Energy Limited
GOLD BASIN UPDATE ON DRILLING RESULTS
ASX Release
17 June 2019
Highlights
-
8000 feet (approximately 2,500m) of RC drilling was completed in the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County, Arizona in April 2019. A total of 33 holes were completed.
-
The major NW Trending Regional Cyclopic Fault was tested along a strike length of 950m with 9 out of 10 holes returning gold mineralisation over significant intervals and adequate grades for this style of oxide gold deposit.
-
A number of holes have intersected multiple stacked mineralised detachment planes.
-
Highlights include:
-
12.2m @ 1.47 g/t gold from 12.2m in hole CNW-16-6
-
29m @ 0.57 g/t gold from 16.8m in hole CNW-16-6A (including. 9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 16.8m)
-
19.8 m @ 0.90 g/t gold from 10.7m in hole CNW-16-7 (Incl. 6.1m @ 1.62 g/t gold from 22.9m)
-
13.7m @ 0.88 g/t gold from 27.4m in hole CNW-16-31
-
44.2m @ 0.30 g/t gold from CNW 16-32
Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the recently completed drilling program on the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County Arizona, USA.
The Company announced on the 18th February 2019 the completion of its 50.01% investment in a private company called Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd. Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd has a right to earn-in 50.01% in a new company who is to own 100% of the Gold Basin Project, if a JORC Resource is issued. Full particulars of the acquisition, including terms and structure is set out in the announcement dated 18 February 2019.
Upon completion of the acquisition, a drilling program consisting of 8,000 feet (approx. 2,500m) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling was undertaken and this was completed on 8 April 2019. All samples (totalling 1,772) were submitted to ALS Global in Reno for assay with all results now in hand. Geological logs are currently being completed and will be incorporated into the JORC Resource Estimate expected at the end of June. Historical drilling results will also be incorporated into the resource estimate.
The results to date from the drilling are encouraging and have supported the model and targeting strategy which was based on the intersection of large NW trending structures with the sub-horizontal detachment fault planes.
The most recent drilling has shown that these major structures provide a very good opportunity for the discovery of shallow gold over considerable widths where these structures intersect the sub horizonal detachment faults. As can be seen in Map 1 in Annexure 1 all holes drilled in close proximity (within 100m) of the main Cyclopic NW Fault and have intersected gold mineralisation over good widths with
|
grades
|
within expected ranges.
|
Table
|
2 in Annexure 2 sets out the drill hole areas.
|
Table 2 in Annexure 3 contains listed all intersections using a cut-off of 0.25 g/t gold over greater than 3m. Table 3 in Annexure 4 sets out the detailed assay results drilling results. Details of the JORC Table 1 Summary can be found at Annexure 5.
The latest results provide sound evidence to the Company's view that the Gold Basin Project has good potential. The Chairman noted that "the Board and looks forward to providing further updates on this exciting gold project when they come to hand over the coming months."
Contact details
For further information, please contact:
Vince Fayad
Director and Company Secretary
Ph: 0414 752 804
-
vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Gold Basin Property is based on information compiled by Charles Straw, a Director of Centric Minerals Management Pty Ltd. Mr Straw is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Straw consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Annexure 2
|
Drill hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation (ft)
|
T.D. (ft)
|
|
Bearing (AZ)
|
Angle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-5
|
748008
|
3964049
|
4498
|
300
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-6
|
747933
|
3964018
|
4506
|
300
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-6A
|
747928
|
3964015
|
4512
|
200
|
80
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-7
|
747974
|
3963992
|
4490
|
250
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-8
|
748001
|
3964005
|
4502
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-11
|
748039
|
3963990
|
4454
|
180
|
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-12
|
748119
|
3963989
|
4444
|
180
|
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-13
|
748065
|
3964117
|
4456
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-14
|
748066
|
3964060
|
4450
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-15
|
748074
|
3964046
|
4467
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-16
|
748103
|
3964039
|
4459
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-17
|
748150
|
3964043
|
4458
|
300
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-19
|
748235
|
3964148
|
4428
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-21
|
748360
|
3964021
|
4432
|
200
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-22
|
748503
|
3964030
|
4405
|
150
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-23
|
748146
|
3963881
|
4452
|
180
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-24
|
748280
|
3963797
|
4430
|
200
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-25
|
748358
|
3963723
|
4420
|
200
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-26
|
748438
|
3963672
|
4395
|
200
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-27
|
747915
|
3964361
|
4541
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-28
|
747827
|
3964277
|
4565
|
290
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-29
|
747994
|
3964223
|
4485
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-30
|
748155
|
3964231
|
4431
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-31
|
747825
|
3964140
|
4518
|
260
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-32
|
747869
|
3964105
|
4493
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-32N
|
747872
|
3964171
|
4492
|
280
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-33
|
747932
|
3964139
|
4471
|
310
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-34
|
747995
|
3964155
|
4464
|
300
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-35
|
748120
|
3964152
|
4450
|
300
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-36
|
748349
|
3964153
|
4445
|
150
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-37
|
748422
|
3964144
|
4424
|
150
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-39
|
748445
|
3964015
|
4417
|
200
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNW-16-40
|
748634
|
3964027
|
4397
|
150
|
0
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Gold Basin March-April 2019 drill hole collars
