Greenvale Energy : Gold Basin Update on Drilling Results

Greenvale Energy Limited

GOLD BASIN UPDATE ON DRILLING RESULTS

17 June 2019

Highlights

8000 feet (approximately 2,500m) of RC drilling was completed in the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County, Arizona in April 2019. A total of 33 holes were completed.

The major NW Trending Regional Cyclopic Fault was tested along a strike length of 950m with 9 out of 10 holes returning gold mineralisation over significant intervals and adequate grades for this style of oxide gold deposit.

A number of holes have intersected multiple stacked mineralised detachment planes.

Highlights include:

12.2m @ 1.47 g/t gold from 12.2m in hole CNW-16-6

CNW-16-6 29m @ 0.57 g/t gold from 16.8m in hole CNW-16-6A (including. 9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 16.8m)

CNW-16-6A (including. 9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 16.8m) 19.8 m @ 0.90 g/t gold from 10.7m in hole CNW-16-7 (Incl. 6.1m @ 1.62 g/t gold from 22.9m)

CNW-16-7 (Incl. 6.1m @ 1.62 g/t gold from 22.9m) 13.7m @ 0.88 g/t gold from 27.4m in hole CNW-16-31

CNW-16-31 44.2m @ 0.30 g/t gold from CNW 16-32

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the recently completed drilling program on the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County Arizona, USA.

The Company announced on the 18th February 2019 the completion of its 50.01% investment in a private company called Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd. Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd has a right to earn-in 50.01% in a new company who is to own 100% of the Gold Basin Project, if a JORC Resource is issued. Full particulars of the acquisition, including terms and structure is set out in the announcement dated 18 February 2019.

Upon completion of the acquisition, a drilling program consisting of 8,000 feet (approx. 2,500m) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling was undertaken and this was completed on 8 April 2019. All samples (totalling 1,772) were submitted to ALS Global in Reno for assay with all results now in hand. Geological logs are currently being completed and will be incorporated into the JORC Resource Estimate expected at the end of June. Historical drilling results will also be incorporated into the resource estimate.

The results to date from the drilling are encouraging and have supported the model and targeting strategy which was based on the intersection of large NW trending structures with the sub-horizontal detachment fault planes.

The most recent drilling has shown that these major structures provide a very good opportunity for the discovery of shallow gold over considerable widths where these structures intersect the sub horizonal detachment faults. As can be seen in Map 1 in Annexure 1 all holes drilled in close proximity (within 100m) of the main Cyclopic NW Fault and have intersected gold mineralisation over good widths with