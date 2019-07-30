Greenvale Energy : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow

Greenvale Energy Limited
Quarterly Activities Report June 2019
ASX Release
30 July 2019
Highlights
-
Gold Basin - Results from drilling show major structures provide a very good opportunity for the discovery of shallow gold over considerable widths where these structures intersect the sub horizonal detachment faults.
-
Alpha - SRK expects to complete sufficient work to enable a Contingent Resource estimation based on insitu production characteristics once the results from a recent a field survey to sample torbanite for the purpose on detailed analysis to understand the insitu production characteristics.
Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the 30 June 2019 quarter (the "Quarter"):
Gold Basin Project
The Company announced on the 18th February 2019 the completion of its 50.01% investment in a private company called Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd. Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd has a right to earn-in 50.1% in a new company who is to own 100% of the Gold Basin Project (located in the state of Arizona, United States of America), after completing a drilling program and delivering a JORC Resource estimate. Full particulars of the acquisition, including terms and structure is set out in the announcement dated 18 February 2019.
As previously announced, the Company has completed its 8,000 feet reverse circulation (RC) drilling program with samples being sent to ALS Global Reno. On 17 June 2019, the Company announced details of its preliminary results. The results have shown that the major structures provide a very good opportunity for the discovery of shallow gold over considerable widths where these structures intersect the sub horizonal detachment faults. The key highlights include:
-
12.2m @ 1.47 g/t gold from 12.2m in hole CNW-16-6
-
29m @ 0.57 g/t gold from 16.8m in hole CNW-16-6A (including. 9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 16.8m)
-
19.8 m @ 0.90 g/t gold from 10.7m in hole CNW-16-7 (Incl. 6.1m @ 1.62 g/t gold from 22.9m)
-
13.7m @ 0.88 g/t gold from 27.4m in hole CNW-16-31
-
44.2m @ 0.30 g/t gold from CNW 16-32
Full details of the above including drill hole results, "Table 1" and the Competent Person statement, are set out in the announcement dated 17 June 2019.
Alpha Project
SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) is currently assessing the applicability of in situ radio frequency (RF) microwave stimulation to produce oil from the lower seam comprising cannel coal and the Alpha torbanite. The suitability of the RF stimulation to produce hydrocarbons from the torbanite has been previously assessed. However, the applicability of RF extraction from the cannel coal has not at this stage been established.
During the quarter, SRK undertook a field visit to the site located about 50 km south of Alpha, Queensland, to sample torbanite for test analyses during the last quarter. The location access is via Port Wine Road to Mt Surprise.
SRK has completed initial sampling of torbanite and cannel coal to help confirm the insitu production characteristics and production potential of microwave digestion and understand how the production will compare to Fischer assays and historical measured oil recoveries. This work should enable estimation of Contingent Resources and implementation of the forward plan.
The forward requirements for the Alpha Project are listed as follows.
-
assessment of local environmental issues;
-
testing samples to establish microwave oil yields;
-
pilot testing for oil yield and preferred well path orientations;
-
final microwave stimulation layout ; and
-
planning for production infrastructure and site logistics.
Funding
The Company is preparing for a capital raising process. Full details are expected to occur over prior the end of the next quarter.
Contact details
For further information, please contact:
Vince Fayad
Director and Company Secretary
Ph: 0414 752 804
-
vince.fayad@vfassociates.com.au
The information in this report as it relates to Mineral Resources and Exploration Targets for the Governor Broome
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Gold Basin Property is based on information compiled by Charles Straw, a Director of Centric Minerals Management Pty Ltd. Mr Straw is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Straw consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Dr Bruce McConachie. Dr McConachie is a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Dr McConachie consents to the inclusion in this annual report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Name of entity
GREENVALE ENERGY LIMITED
|
ABN
|
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
|
54 000 743 555
|
June 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
-
Receipts from customers
-
Payments for
|
(a) exploration & evaluation
|
(324)
|
(703)
-
development
-
production
|
(d)
|
staff costs
|
-
|
(86)
|
(e)
|
administration and corporate costs
|
(27)
|
(157)
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
|
1.4 Interest received
|
1
|
12
-
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
Income taxes paid
-
Research and development refunds
-
Other (provide details if material)
|
1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(350)
|
(934)
|
activities
|
|
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
-
property, plant and equipment
-
tenements (see item 10)
|
(c) investments
|
(78)
|
(78)
-
-
other non-current assets
-
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
|
(a)
|
property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(b)
|
tenements (see item 10)
|
-
|
11
-
-
investments
-
other non-current assets
-
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
Other (provide details if material)
|
2.6
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing
|
(78)
|
(67)
|
|
activities
|
|
3. Cash flows from financing activities
-
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
-
Proceeds from borrowings
-
Repayment of borrowings
-
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
-
Dividends paid
-
Other (provide details if material)
|
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing
|
-
|
-
|
activities
|
|
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|
|
period
|
788
|
1,361
|
4.2
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(350)
|
(934)
|
|
activities (item 1.9 above)
|
|
|
4.3
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
(78)
|
(67)
|
|
(item 2.6 above)
|
|
|
4.4
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
-
|
-
|
|
(item 3.10 above)
|
|
|
4.5
|
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
|
-
|
-
|
|
cash held
|
|
|
4.6
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
360
|
360
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
|
Current quarter
|
Previous quarter
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
5.1
|
Bank balances
|
360
|
588
|
5.2
|
Call deposits
|
-
|
200
|
5.3
|
Bank overdrafts
|
-
|
-
|
5.4
|
Other (provide details)
|
-
|
-
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
360
|
788
|
|
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|
|
|
6.
|
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
|
|
$A'000
|
6.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
-
-
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
-
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
|
7.
|
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
|
Current quarter
|
|
associates
|
$A'000
|
7.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
22
|
7.2
|
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
|
-
|
|
in item 2.3
|
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
Payments made during the quarter were in relation to the provision of accounting and taxation services provided by a related party of the Company Secretary.
|
|
|
|
