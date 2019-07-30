Greenvale Energy : Quarterly Activities and Cash flow

Greenvale Energy Limited

Quarterly Activities Report June 2019

ASX Release

30 July 2019

Highlights

Gold Basin - Results from drilling show major structures provide a very good opportunity for the discovery of shallow gold over considerable widths where these structures intersect the sub horizonal detachment faults.

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the 30 June 2019 quarter (the "Quarter"):

Gold Basin Project

The Company announced on the 18th February 2019 the completion of its 50.01% investment in a private company called Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd. Greenvale Gold Basin Pty Ltd has a right to earn-in 50.1% in a new company who is to own 100% of the Gold Basin Project (located in the state of Arizona, United States of America), after completing a drilling program and delivering a JORC Resource estimate. Full particulars of the acquisition, including terms and structure is set out in the announcement dated 18 February 2019.

As previously announced, the Company has completed its 8,000 feet reverse circulation (RC) drilling program with samples being sent to ALS Global Reno. On 17 June 2019, the Company announced details of its preliminary results. The results have shown that the major structures provide a very good opportunity for the discovery of shallow gold over considerable widths where these structures intersect the sub horizonal detachment faults. The key highlights include:

12.2m @ 1.47 g/t gold from 12.2m in hole CNW-16-6

CNW-16-6 29m @ 0.57 g/t gold from 16.8m in hole CNW-16-6A (including. 9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 16.8m)

CNW-16-6A (including. 9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 16.8m) 19.8 m @ 0.90 g/t gold from 10.7m in hole CNW-16-7 (Incl. 6.1m @ 1.62 g/t gold from 22.9m)

CNW-16-7 (Incl. 6.1m @ 1.62 g/t gold from 22.9m) 13.7m @ 0.88 g/t gold from 27.4m in hole CNW-16-31

CNW-16-31 44.2m @ 0.30 g/t gold from CNW 16-32

Full details of the above including drill hole results, "Table 1" and the Competent Person statement, are set out in the announcement dated 17 June 2019.

Alpha Project

SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) is currently assessing the applicability of in situ radio frequency (RF) microwave stimulation to produce oil from the lower seam comprising cannel coal and the Alpha torbanite. The suitability of the RF stimulation to produce hydrocarbons from the torbanite has been previously assessed. However, the applicability of RF extraction from the cannel coal has not at this stage been established.

During the quarter, SRK undertook a field visit to the site located about 50 km south of Alpha, Queensland, to sample torbanite for test analyses during the last quarter. The location access is via Port Wine Road to Mt Surprise.

SRK has completed initial sampling of torbanite and cannel coal to help confirm the insitu production characteristics and production potential of microwave digestion and understand how the production will compare to Fischer assays and historical measured oil recoveries. This work should enable estimation of Contingent Resources and implementation of the forward plan.