Greenyard : Disclosure thresholds

Disclosure in accordance with the Act of 2 May 2007

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 24 September 2018 - Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN)

Following the decision taken by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Greenyard held on September 21, 2018, the regulatory disclosure thresholds of 5%, and multiple, are extended to 3% and 7.5%, in accordance with article 18 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions.

Shareholders must notify Greenyard as well as the Financial Services and Markets Authority when their shareholding exceeds or drops below the applicable thresholds set at 3%, 5%, 7,5%, 10% and any successive multiple of 5%.

Transparency notifications must be submitted electronically to the compliance officer of Greenyard(compliance.officer@greenyard.group).

An overview of these notifications and the corresponding shareholders' structure of Greenyard can be consulted on the company's website under the heading Investor Relations.

In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007, Greenyard publishes the following information:

Status as of September 21, 2018:

Total share capital: € 293,851,765.23 Total number of securities conferring voting rights: 44,372,585 Total number of voting rights (the denominator): 44,372,585 (one voting right per share) Additional information

On December 8, 2016, Greenyard Fresh NV (formerly FieldLink NV) issued € 125,000,000 3.75% convertible bonds, in principal amount of € 100,000 each, due in 2021. The initial conversion price is 17.43 € per share (subject to adjustment in accordance with Terms & Conditions).

Financial Calendar

• Dividend payment 4 October 2018

• H1 results 20 November 2018 (after market)

• Capital Markets Day

21 November 2018

REGULATED INFORMATION , 24 September 2018 - 7.45 am

Dennis Duinslaeger, IR +32 15 32 42 49Dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

