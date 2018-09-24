Log in
GREENYARD (GREEN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/24 08:00:18 am
8.275 EUR   +0.55%
Greenyard : Disclosure thresholds

09/24/2018 | 07:54am CEST

Disclosure in accordance with the Act of 2 May 2007

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 24 September 2018 - Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN)

Following the decision taken by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Greenyard held on September 21, 2018, the regulatory disclosure thresholds of 5%, and multiple, are extended to 3% and 7.5%, in accordance with article 18 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions.

Shareholders must notify Greenyard as well as the Financial Services and Markets Authority when their shareholding exceeds or drops below the applicable thresholds set at 3%, 5%, 7,5%, 10% and any successive multiple of 5%.

Transparency notifications must be submitted electronically to the compliance officer of Greenyard(compliance.officer@greenyard.group).

An overview of these notifications and the corresponding shareholders' structure of Greenyard can be consulted on the company's website under the heading Investor Relations.

In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007, Greenyard publishes the following information:

Status as of September 21, 2018:

Total share capital:

€ 293,851,765.23

Total number of securities conferring voting rights:

44,372,585

Total number of voting rights (the denominator):

44,372,585 (one voting right per share)

Additional information

On December 8, 2016, Greenyard Fresh NV (formerly FieldLink NV) issued € 125,000,000 3.75% convertible bonds, in principal amount of € 100,000 each, due in 2021. The initial conversion price is 17.43 € per share (subject to adjustment in accordance with Terms & Conditions).

Financial Calendar

  • Dividend payment

    4 October 2018

  • H1 results

    20 November 2018 (after market)

  • Capital Markets Day

21 November 2018

REGULATED INFORMATION , 24 September 2018 - 7.45 am

2/2

For more information, please contact:

Investors & Financial Press

Dennis Duinslaeger, IR +32 15 32 42 49Dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader of fresh, frozen and prepared fruit & vegetables, flowers, plants and growing media. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, the group provides efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Our vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit & vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, whilst fostering nature.

With more than 10,000 employees operating in 27 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth more than 4 billion euro per annum. www.greenyard.group

REGULATED INFORMATION , 24 September 2018 - 7.45 am

Disclaimer

Greenyard NV published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 05:53:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 919 M
EBIT 2019 32,0 M
Net income 2019 -16,3 M
Debt 2019 385 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 25,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 365 M
Chart GREENYARD
Duration : Period :
Greenyard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENYARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,25 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hein Deprez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Peeters Chief Operating Officer
Veerle Deprez Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Ooms Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hilde Laga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENYARD-59.06%429
PINNACLE FOODS INC12.78%7 965
LOTTE CORP--.--%5 777
NOMAD FOODS LTD20.88%3 573
LOTTE FOOD CO LTD--.--%843
SANQUAN FOOD CO LTD--.--%766
