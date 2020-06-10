Greenyard will publish its Full Year results on 16 June

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 10 June 2020

Greenyard will publish its Full Year results 2019-2020 on Tuesday 16 June 2020 at 7.45am (CET).

On 16 June interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the following linkor through the following dial-in: +32 2 342 07 47, passcode: 25616601#. The call will begin promptly at 2.00pm (CET). An audio replay of the conference call will be made available on Greenyard's Investor Relations webpagein days after the publication.

For additional information, please contact Greenyard:

Dennis Duinslaeger, Investor Relations

T +32 15 32 42 49

Dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader of fresh, frozen and prepared fruit & vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard provides efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Our vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit & vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, whilst fostering nature.

With ca. 8,500 employees operating in 25 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth ca. € 4 billion per annum.

www.greenyard.group

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION