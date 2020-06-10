Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Greenyard NV    GREEN   BE0003765790

GREENYARD NV

(GREEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/10 02:50:08 am
5.88 EUR   0.00%
01:53aGREENYARD : will publish its Full Year results on 16 June
PU
06/04GREENYARD NV : annual earnings release
04/22GREENYARD NV : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenyard : will publish its Full Year results on 16 June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:53am EDT

Greenyard will publish its Full Year results on 16 June

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 10 June 2020

Greenyard will publish its Full Year results 2019-2020 on Tuesday 16 June 2020 at 7.45am (CET).

On 16 June interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the following linkor through the following dial-in: +32 2 342 07 47, passcode: 25616601#. The call will begin promptly at 2.00pm (CET). An audio replay of the conference call will be made available on Greenyard's Investor Relations webpagein days after the publication.

For additional information, please contact Greenyard:

Dennis Duinslaeger, Investor Relations

T +32 15 32 42 49

Dennis.duinslaeger@greenyard.group

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader of fresh, frozen and prepared fruit & vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe's leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard provides efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service.

Our vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit & vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, whilst fostering nature.

With ca. 8,500 employees operating in 25 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth ca. € 4 billion per annum.

www.greenyard.group

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Greenyard NV published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 05:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GREENYARD NV
01:53aGREENYARD : will publish its Full Year results on 16 June
PU
06/04GREENYARD NV : annual earnings release
04/22GREENYARD NV : Threshold crossings
CO
04/17GREENYARD : informs on the COVID-19 effects
PU
02/25GREENYARD : announces increased sales figures in Q3 2019 2020
PU
02/25GREENYARD NV : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/06GREENYARD : has signed an agreement for the divestment of its logistics company ..
PU
2019GREENYARD NV : Half-year results
CO
2019GREENYARD : confirms that the bankruptcy filing for A.C. Hartman has no conseque..
PU
2019GREENYARD : Flowers UK acquired by Yellow Holdings Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 020 M 4 559 M 4 559 M
Net income 2020 -44,0 M -49,9 M -49,9 M
Net Debt 2020 592 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 253 M 287 M 287 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart GREENYARD NV
Duration : Period :
Greenyard NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENYARD NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,27 €
Last Close Price 5,88 €
Spread / Highest target -8,16%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hein Valere Maria Deprez Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marc Zwaaneveld Co-Chief Executive & Chief Transformation Officer
Geert Peeters Chief Financial Officer
Veerle Maria Cornelia Deprez Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Ooms Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENYARD NV24.58%287
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.18%311 371
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-3.87%76 526
DANONE-13.37%46 966
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.02%41 506
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.29%37 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group