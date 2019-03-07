Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Greggs plc    GRG   GB00B63QSB39

GREGGS PLC

(GRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greggs : Britain's Greggs starts year on a roll with special payout promise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Greggs bakery in Bradford, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British baker and takeaway food group Greggs said on Thursday it expected to pay a special dividend in July after a "very strong" start to 2019 as it reported a 10 percent rise in 2018 profit.

Greggs, which has 1,950 outlets in shopping streets, railway stations and motorway services, raised its profit outlook for 2019 last month thanks to interest in the launch of a vegan sausage roll, lifting its shares to a record high.

"We don’t know how many of the vegan rolls the baker is actually selling, but the publicity is getting customers through the door one way or the other," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf said following the results.

Shares in Greggs have risen 41 percent so far this year but was down 0.9 percent at 1,783.5 pence at 0835 GMT, valuing the business at 1.65 billion pounds.

Greggs said like-for-like sales at company-managed shops increased 9.6 percent in the seven weeks to Feb. 16, bucking the trend of a generally subdued British retail sector.

The company's chief executive Roger Whiteside noted "significant uncertainties in the months ahead" - a reference to uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union.

But he said: "We hope to continue benefiting from this strong momentum during the first half of 2019 before facing stronger comparatives later in the year.

Greggs made an underlying pretax profit of 89.8 million pounds ($118 million) for the year to Dec. 29 - in line with company guidance of "at least" 88 million pounds and up from 81.8 million pounds made in 2017.

Total sales rose 7.2 percent to 1.03 billion pounds - breaking 1 billion pounds for the first time as Greggs benefited from growth in categories such as healthier options, hot drinks, breakfast and hot food.

The firm increased its total dividend by 10.5 percent to 35.7 pence a share.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Alexander Smith)

By James Davey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREGGS PLC
04:27aGREGGS : Britain's Greggs starts year on a roll with special payout promise
RE
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HSBC, stronger pound pressure FTSE 100; Greggs outshines..
RE
02/19GREGGS : Vegan sausage rolls bring in the dough at UK baker Greggs
RE
01/09UK shares jump on trade hope; Taylor Wimpey triggers house-builder rally
RE
01/09GREGGS : nudges up profit forecast after strong finish to 2018
RE
01/04M&S set to report bleak Christmas, supermarkets face slowdown
RE
2018GREGGS : Holding(s) in Company
PU
2018GREGGS : Block listing Interim Review
PU
2018British stocks dented as Thomas Cook, miners sink
RE
2018GREGGS : Trading Update - Replacement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 028 M
EBIT 2018 88,2 M
Net income 2018 64,8 M
Finance 2018 50,8 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 28,33
P/E ratio 2019 24,18
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 1 832 M
Chart GREGGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Greggs plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREGGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Whiteside Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Allison Kirkby Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREGGS PLC43.05%2 413
STARBUCKS CORPORATION11.23%89 017
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.03%35 414
SODEXO7.49%16 077
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.10.84%13 670
WHITBREAD6.94%11 543
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.