GREGGS PLC    GRG   GB00B63QSB39

GREGGS PLC (GRG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/09 11:48:11 am
1057.5 GBp   +5.12%
05:28aGREGGS : Sizzling summer boosts sales at UK baker Greggs
RE
10/05GREGGS : Foundation’s Tackling Health programme to be rolled o..
PU
10/04GREGGS PLC : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Greggs : Sizzling summer boosts sales at UK baker Greggs

10/09/2018 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a Greggs bakery in Bradford, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British baker Greggs reported a pick up in underlying sales growth in the third quarter of its financial year, as soft drinks and new focaccia-style pizzas proved popular during a sizzlingly hot summer.

The company, which sells sandwiches, sausage rolls and pastries from more than 1,900 outlets, said on Tuesday like-for-like sales rose 3.2 percent in the quarter, an improvement on its first-half performance.

It added the mix of sales in the hot weather led to a lower-than-normal trading margin in the first part of the quarter, offset by improved trading in September.

Investec analysts, who rate Greggs a "buy", said the pick up in like-for-like sales - from 1.5 percent in its first half - was a decent performance in light of generally subdued shopping streets and tougher comparatives over the period.

Shares in the company, which warned on profit in May, were up 7 percent at 1,076 pence in morning deals.

Greggs said expectations for the full-year were unchanged.

Prior to Tuesday's update, analysts were forecasting a 2018 pretax profit before one-off items of 81.5 million pounds , according to Refinitiv data, versus 81.8 million pounds in 2017.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)

Latest news on GREGGS PLC
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 017 M
EBIT 2018 81,6 M
Net income 2018 60,5 M
Finance 2018 45,1 M
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 17,19
P/E ratio 2019 15,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 1 018 M
Chart GREGGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Greggs plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREGGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Whiteside Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Allison Kirkby Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREGGS PLC-28.09%1 333
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.55%75 226
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.56%33 141
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.28%26 936
SODEXO-22.68%14 867
DARDEN RESTAURANTS12.83%13 452
