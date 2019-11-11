Log in
GREGGS PLC

Greggs : bucks gloomy UK retail trend with profit upgrade

11/11/2019 | 02:57am EST
Signage and logo are pictured outside a branch of Greggs in Liverpool

Baker and takeaway food group Greggs upgraded its profit guidance for 2019 on Monday, underlining its position as one of the few strong performers in Britain's troubled retail sector.

Shares in Greggs have increased 48% over the last year, driven by buoyant trading that has been partly fueled by the phenomenal success of its vegan sausage roll, launched earlier in the year.

However, the stock had fallen last month after it reported sales growth in its third quarter, though still robust, had slowed.

The firm, which trades from over 2,000 UK retail outlets, said on Monday total sales grew 12.4% in the six weeks to Nov. 9 - its fourth quarter to date. Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops were up 8.3%.

Greggs said sales growth continues to be driven by increased customer visits and has been stronger than it had expected given the improving comparative sales pattern that it saw in the fourth quarter last year.

"Whilst the comparative sales become stronger still in the balance of the year, the board now anticipates that full year underlying profit before tax (excluding exceptional charges) will be higher than our previous expectations," it said.

Prior to the update analysts' average forecast was a 2019 pretax profit of 109.7 million pounds ($140.4 million), according to Refinitiv data, up from 89.8 million pounds in 2018.

Shares in Greggs closed Friday at 1,771 pence, valuing the business at 1.79 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 82,2 M
Finance 2019 71,0 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 1 809 M
EPS Revisions
