Greggs : helps BBC Children in Need raise £58 million

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your generosity and enthusiasm for this amazing charity, your money helped them raise an incredible £58 million. It was brilliant to see all our colleagues and local communities getting together to raise vital funds for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Roger Whiteside, Chief Executive Officer at Greggs, said:

'Through our colleagues fantastic fundraising efforts combined with the generosity of our customers, we help to raise vital funds to support the Charity and all of the work it does to help disadvantaged young people throughout the UK. Ensuring our people, communities and values are at the heart of our business is so very important and our work with BBC Children in Need really helps bring that to life.'

For more information on BBC Children in Need and to read the full press release, visit www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey.