GREGGS PLC

(GRG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/12 11:30:00 am
2392 GBp   +1.61%
12:47pGREGGS : helps BBC Children in Need raise £58 million
06/13Yum Brands' KFC testing vegan 'chicken' burger in UK
06/06GREGGS : Block listing Interim Review
Greggs : helps BBC Children in Need raise £58 million

07/12/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your generosity and enthusiasm for this amazing charity, your money helped them raise an incredible £58 million. It was brilliant to see all our colleagues and local communities getting together to raise vital funds for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Roger Whiteside, Chief Executive Officer at Greggs, said:

'Through our colleagues fantastic fundraising efforts combined with the generosity of our customers, we help to raise vital funds to support the Charity and all of the work it does to help disadvantaged young people throughout the UK. Ensuring our people, communities and values are at the heart of our business is so very important and our work with BBC Children in Need really helps bring that to life.'

For more information on BBC Children in Need and to read the full press release, visit www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey.

Greggs plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 16:44:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 149 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 84,9 M
Finance 2019 84,4 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 2 368 M
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Whiteside Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Allison Kirkby Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREGGS PLC85.94%2 973
STARBUCKS CORPORATION37.24%107 882
COMPASS GROUP PLC17.06%38 463
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)16.41%38 463
SODEXO13.46%16 663
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.21.67%15 044
