MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Greggs plc    GRG   GB00B63QSB39

GREGGS PLC

(GRG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greggs : makes 'very strong' start to 2019

0
03/07/2019 | 02:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Greggs bakery in Bradford, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British baker and takeaway food group Greggs reported a 10 percent rise in 2018 profit and said it had made a "very strong" start to its new financial year, helped by continuing publicity surrounding the launch of its vegan sausage roll.

Greggs, which trades from over 1,950 UK outlets, also said on Thursday it would increase its total dividend by 10.5 percent to 35.7 pence a share and planned to declare a special dividend when it publishes interim results.

Last month Greggs upgraded its profit outlook for 2019, saying the year had got off to a good start, boosted by the vegan sausage roll launch and sending its shares to a record high.

It said on Thursday that like-for-like sales in company managed shops increased 9.6 percent in the seven weeks to Feb. 16.

The firm made an underlying pretax profit of 89.8 million pounds for the year to Dec. 29 - in line with company guidance of "at least" 88 million pounds and up from 81.8 million pounds made in 2017.

Total sales rose 7.2 percent to 1.03 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales at company-managed shops up 2.9 percent.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 028 M
EBIT 2018 88,2 M
Net income 2018 64,8 M
Finance 2018 50,8 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 28,33
P/E ratio 2019 24,18
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 1 832 M
Chart GREGGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Greggs plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREGGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Whiteside Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Allison Kirkby Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREGGS PLC43.05%2 413
STARBUCKS CORPORATION11.23%89 017
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.03%35 414
SODEXO7.49%16 077
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.10.84%13 670
WHITBREAD6.94%11 543
