Greggs : makes 'very strong' start to 2019

Greggs, which trades from over 1,950 UK outlets, also said on Thursday it would increase its total dividend by 10.5 percent to 35.7 pence a share and planned to declare a special dividend when it publishes interim results.

Last month Greggs upgraded its profit outlook for 2019, saying the year had got off to a good start, boosted by the vegan sausage roll launch and sending its shares to a record high.

It said on Thursday that like-for-like sales in company managed shops increased 9.6 percent in the seven weeks to Feb. 16.

The firm made an underlying pretax profit of 89.8 million pounds for the year to Dec. 29 - in line with company guidance of "at least" 88 million pounds and up from 81.8 million pounds made in 2017.

Total sales rose 7.2 percent to 1.03 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales at company-managed shops up 2.9 percent.

