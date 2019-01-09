Log in
GREGGS PLC
Greggs : nudges up profit forecast after strong finish to 2018

01/09/2019
File photo of a sign outside a Greggs bakery in Bradford

LONDON (Reuters) - British baker Greggs nudged up its 2018 profit forecast to at least 88 million pounds ($112 million) after demand for its festive bakes, mince pies, hot drinks and breakfast items led to a "very strong" finish to the year.

Greggs, which launched a vegan version of its popular sausage roll last Thursday, said like-for-like sales in its company-managed shops grew 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

The company, which opened 149 new shops last year to take its total to 1,953, in November upgraded its pretax profit forecast to at least 86 million pounds, sending its shares to a high of 1,442 pence.

Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said Greggs had delivered "a very strong finish to 2018 despite the well-publicised challenges in the consumer sector".

"This performance was broad-based, reflecting the strength of our range of freshly-prepared food and drinks, and the strategic changes that we have made in recent years to focus more effectively on the food-on-the-go market," he said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 021 M
EBIT 2018 84,1 M
Net income 2018 60,7 M
Finance 2018 47,1 M
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 22,65
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,31x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 1 383 M
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Whiteside Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman
Richard John Hutton Finance Director & Executive Director
Allison Kirkby Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena L. Ganczakowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREGGS PLC7.98%1 761
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.29%78 865
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.42%33 328
SODEXO-0.31%14 992
DARDEN RESTAURANTS4.09%12 838
WHITBREAD6.07%11 209
