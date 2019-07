The firm, which trades from around 2,000 outlets in the UK, reported underlying pretax profit of 40.6 million pounds in the six months to 29 June, up from 25.7 million pounds in the same period last year.

Total sales rose 14.7% to 546 million pounds, while like-for-like sales at company-managed shops were up 10.5%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)