Greif, Inc. : Declares Increased Third Quarter 2018 Dividends

Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader and industrial packaging
solutions provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has
declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A
Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock. This is
an increase over the dividends declared for the second quarter of 2018
of $0.42 per share on its Class A Common Stock and $0.63 per share on
its Class B Common Stock.
"We are pleased that our Board of Directors approved this action, based
on our confidence in the current and anticipated future strength of our
cash generating capability and strong financial position,” said Larry
Hilsheimer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We
believe this action reflects our commitment to shareholder returns, the
strength of our capital structure and liquidity profile."
The dividends are payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record
at the close of business on September 17, 2018.
About Greif, Inc.
Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services
and is pursuing its vision: in industrial packaging, be the best
performing customer service company in the world. The company produces
steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers,
reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard and
packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services
for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in
the southeastern United States. The company is strategically positioned
in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers.
Additional information is on the company's website at www.greif.com.
