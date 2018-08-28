Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Greif, Inc.    GEF

GREIF, INC. (GEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 07:26:54 pm
54.855 USD   -0.26%
06:48pGREIF, INC. : Declares Increased Third Quarter 2018 Dividends
BU
08/07GREIF, INC. : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
06/15GREIF, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Greif, Inc. : Declares Increased Third Quarter 2018 Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader and industrial packaging solutions provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock. This is an increase over the dividends declared for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.42 per share on its Class A Common Stock and $0.63 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

"We are pleased that our Board of Directors approved this action, based on our confidence in the current and anticipated future strength of our cash generating capability and strong financial position,” said Larry Hilsheimer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We believe this action reflects our commitment to shareholder returns, the strength of our capital structure and liquidity profile."

The dividends are payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: in industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard and packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the company's website at www.greif.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREIF, INC.
06:48pGREIF, INC. : Declares Increased Third Quarter 2018 Dividends
BU
08/07GREIF, INC. : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call ..
BU
06/26Wired News - Ball to Form Joint Venture with Platinum Equity
AC
06/15GREIF, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11GREIF INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06/08GREIF : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
06/07GREIF, INC. : Greif Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
06/06GREIF : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/06GREIF : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
06/05GREIF, INC. : Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Containerboard data in focus 
07/2732 Of 71 Consumer Cyclicals WallStar Equities Show 'Safer' Dividends For July 
06/07Greif Inc.'s (GEF) CEO Pete Watson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
06/07Greif, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/07Greif down 3% post Q2 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 973 M
EBIT 2018 390 M
Net income 2018 237 M
Debt 2018 794 M
Yield 2018 3,12%
P/E ratio 2018 14,12
P/E ratio 2019 13,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 2 681 M
Chart GREIF, INC.
Duration : Period :
Greif, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREIF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Watson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Gasser Chairman
Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pat J. Norton Independent Director
Judith D. Hook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREIF, INC.-11.11%2 681
BALL CORPORATION8.56%14 131
AMCOR LIMITED-7.65%12 079
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-7.90%9 248
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.16%8 603
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-20.97%6 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.