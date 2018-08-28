Greif, Inc. : Declares Increased Third Quarter 2018 Dividends

Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader and industrial packaging solutions provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock. This is an increase over the dividends declared for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.42 per share on its Class A Common Stock and $0.63 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

"We are pleased that our Board of Directors approved this action, based on our confidence in the current and anticipated future strength of our cash generating capability and strong financial position,” said Larry Hilsheimer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We believe this action reflects our commitment to shareholder returns, the strength of our capital structure and liquidity profile."

The dividends are payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.

About Greif, Inc.

