Greif, Inc. : Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DELAWARE, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global industrial packaging solutions provider, announced today it will report the company's 2019 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its first quarter earnings press release on February 27, 2019. The call on February 28, 2019 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

To participate in the conference call, domestic callers may dial (833) 231-8265. The number for international callers is (647) 689-4110. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 28, 2019. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at http://investor.greif.com. To access the recording, guests can call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and use the conference ID 7186283.

Webcast Details

Title: Greif, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1897779/003F168F2AF72B307F4330C55B4E5CCF

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: in industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard and packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the company's website at www.greif.com.

Contacts:

Matt Eichmann

Office: 740‐549‐6067

Email: matt.eichmann@greif.com

