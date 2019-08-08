Greif, Inc. : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global industrial packaging solutions provider, announced today it will report the company's 2019 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its third quarter earnings press release on August 28, 2019. The call on August 29, 2019 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

To participate in the conference call, domestic callers may dial (833) 231-8265. The number for international callers is (647) 689-4110. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 29, 2019. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at http://investor.greif.com. To access the recording, guests can call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and use the conference ID 5799875.

Webcast Details

Title: Greif, Inc. Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2021186/9011FBBC440A9BA433B4B7BFD475E94E

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contacts:

Matt Eichmann

Office: 740‐549‐6067

Email: matt.eichmann@greif.com

