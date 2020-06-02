Log in
Greif, Inc. : Declares Second Quarter 2020 Dividends

06/02/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

The dividends are payable on July 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2020.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com

Contact:

Matt Eichmann
740-549-6067
matt.eichmann@greif.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-declares-second-quarter-2020-dividends-301069538.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
