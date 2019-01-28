Greif : Recognized Again for Environmental Leadership

DELAWARE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it was awarded an A- score for environmental leadership by the non-profit organization CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). CDP operates a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage the impact they make on the environment. The A- Leadership distinction outpaces the overall average of a B- score, along with the North America regional average of C on a scale from A to F.

"We are thrilled that our efforts in environmental sustainability have been recognized by the CDP," said Pete Watson, Greif's president and chief executive officer. "Environmental impact and management both factor strongly into the decisions we make as a company in the present and with our future strategy. We will continue to enhance our standing as a leader in environmental stewardship."

In 2018, more than 7,000 companies, representing more than 50 percent of the global market capitalization, disclosed data on climate change, forestry and water through CDP. The organization awards the highest ranking of A/A- to companies that, in comparison to industry peers, demonstrate a high degree of transparency and governance in environmental management and a thorough understanding of risks and opportunities related to climate change. Environmental best practices of leading companies, according to CDP, include defining targets, achieving emissions cuts via reduction measures and/or verification of reported data.

Greif's A- Leadership achievement is an improvement from its previous B Management score received in 2017.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: in industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard and packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the company's website at www.greif.com.

