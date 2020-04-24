Log in
GREIFFENBERGER AG

(GRF)
Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/24/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Greiffenberger AG
Eberlestraße 28
86157 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.greiffenberger.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1029149  24.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
