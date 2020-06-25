Gremi Media S A : Zawiadomienie o udziale w głosach

Log in
06/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

FBNK Finance S.a. r.l.

1 Côte d'Eich L‐1450 Luxembourg

("FBNK")

June 25, 2020

Gremi Media SA / KNF

I.

In accordance with Article 69 Section 1 and Article 69a of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public

Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies (i.e. Journal of Laws of 2019, Item 623, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Act on Public Offering"), FBNK hereby notifies on exceeding 5% of votes at the General Meeting of Gremi Media S.A. ("the Company")

II.

On June 19, 2020, FBNK acquired 100% shares in Digital Investment Platform S.a r.l. with its registered office in Luxembourg, which holds 114,000 series B shares in Gremi Media S.A.

("the Transaction"), representing 6.67% of the share capital and giving 5.01% of votes at the General Meeting of Gremi Media S.A.

III.

Prior to the Transaction FBNK held no shares in the Company.

IV.

After the Transaction, FBNK holds indirectly 114,000 series B shares in Gremi Media S.A, representing 6.67% of the share capital and giving 5.01% of votes at the General Meeting of the Company.

V.

There are no subsidiaries other than those indicated above (Digital Investment Platform S.a r.l.) holding the Company's shares.

VI.

In the case of FBNK there are no persons referred to in Article 87.1 point 3 letter c) of the Act on Public Offering.

VII.

FBNK has no financial instruments referred to in Article 69b.1 of the Act on Public Offering.

VIII.

The total sum of votes at the Company's General Meeting indicated on the basis of Article 69.4 point 9 of the Act on Public Offering amounts to 114.000 votes, giving 5.01% of votes at the General Meeting of the Company.

……………………………… .

Manager (FBNK Finance S.a. r.l.).)

Julia Wasowska

……………………………… .

Marek Domagała

Manager (FBNK Finance S.a. r.l.)

Disclaimer

Gremi Media SA published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:23:07 UTC
