Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Grendene SA    GRND3   BRGRNDACNOR3

GRENDENE SA

(GRND3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grendene : Information on the ICMS exclusion process of the PIS and COFINS calculation base

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

GRENDENE S.A.

A Publicly-Held Company - CNPJ/MF No.89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE No.. 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

GRENDENE S.A. ("Company") (GRND3), in compliance with CVM Instruction no. 358/02, and its amendments, and proceeding with the information disclosed in item 4.3. of the 2018 Reference Form, an in Note no. 13, of the 2018 Management Report, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it has been received the Res Judicata Certification (Claim Preclusion) issued by the 1st Panel of Judges of the Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth (5th) Region, in the Judicial Proceedings of Appeal concerning the Injunction no. 99732/CE, in favor of the Company, which excluded the ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis. The Company informs that it will adopt all the appropriate measures for the determination and homologation of the respective amounts before the IRS, keeping stockholders and market informed about this subject.

Sobral - CE, March 12, 2019.

Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt

Investor Relations Officer

GRENDENE S.A.

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 21:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRENDENE SA
05:28pGRENDENE : Information on the ICMS exclusion process of the PIS and COFINS calcu..
PU
02/14GRENDENE : Distribution of Interest on Equity and dividends regarding 2018 fisca..
PU
02/14GRENDENE : will no longer issue Guidance
PU
01/15GRENDENE : Scheduled date for the Ordinary General Meeting - April 15, 2019
PU
2018GRENDENE : Statemenst of acquisition/disposal of stockholding interest
PU
2018GRENDENE : Transfers of shares of the Company, private instrumento f amenment to..
PU
2018GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018GRENDENE : 3rd Distribution of Interim dividends referring to the period up to S..
PU
2018GRENDENE : Closing of the buyback program
PU
2018GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Chart GRENDENE SA
Duration : Period :
Grendene SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENDENE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 11,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudimar Dall'Onder Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Grendene Bartelle Chairman
Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Renato Ochman Director
Pedro Grendene Bartelle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENDENE SA4.88%2 023
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD27.87%16 415
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD5.24%5 375
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP11.54%4 158
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 678
ALPARGATAS SA20.92%2 488
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.