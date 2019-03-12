Grendene : Information on the ICMS exclusion process of the PIS and COFINS calculation base

GRENDENE S.A.

A Publicly-Held Company - CNPJ/MF No.89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE No.. 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

GRENDENE S.A. ("Company") (GRND3), in compliance with CVM Instruction no. 358/02, and its amendments, and proceeding with the information disclosed in item 4.3. of the 2018 Reference Form, an in Note no. 13, of the 2018 Management Report, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it has been received the Res Judicata Certification (Claim Preclusion) issued by the 1st Panel of Judges of the Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth (5th) Region, in the Judicial Proceedings of Appeal concerning the Injunction no. 99732/CE, in favor of the Company, which excluded the ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis. The Company informs that it will adopt all the appropriate measures for the determination and homologation of the respective amounts before the IRS, keeping stockholders and market informed about this subject.

Sobral - CE, March 12, 2019.

Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt

Investor Relations Officer

