Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Grendene SA    GRND3   BRGRNDACNOR3

GRENDENE SA

(GRND3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/27
7.03 BRL   +0.29%
04:24pGRENDENE : creates Investment Committee
PU
05/10GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/03GRENDENE : Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding Interest
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grendene : creates Investment Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

GRENDENE S.A.

Listed Company - CNPJ No. 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE Nº. 23300021118-CE

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Grendene creates Investment Committee

Grendene S.A. ('the Company')(GRND3), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358/2002 as amended, reports to its stockholders and the market as follows:

On May 27, 2019 the Board of Directors approved creation of the Company's Investment Committee, which will have five members, who will not be remunerated.

The initial members are:

  1. Rudimar Dall'Onder;
  2. Alexandre Grendene Bartelle;
  3. Pedro Grendene Bartelle;
  4. André de Camargo Bartelle; and
  5. Rodrigo Geraldi Arruy.

The principal duty of the committee will be to decide on the modalities of the Company's investments.

The Board also decided that the Company would have the possibility of investing up to R$ 300,000,000.00 (three hundred million Reais), in other modalities of investments, in private credit financial instruments, include real estate asset exchanges, to be decided by the Investment Committee.

Due to these decisions, changes will be made to the Reference Form, within the legally required period, in the items relating to Risks Policy.

For the Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors, see http://ri.grendene.com.br.

Farroupilha, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 27, 2019.

GRENDENE S. A.

Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt

Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 20:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRENDENE SA
04:24pGRENDENE : creates Investment Committee
PU
05/10GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/03GRENDENE : Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding Interest
PU
04/25GRENDENE : New buyback program for Grendene's Common Shares (GRND3)
PU
04/25GRENDENE : 1st Distribution of Interim dividends referring to the period up to M..
PU
04/24GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/24GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/18GRENDENE : Final Detailed Voting Map - OGM April 15, 2019
PU
04/15GRENDENE : Final Summarized Voting Map - OGM April 15, 2019
PU
04/15GRENDENE : Distribution of Interest on Equity and dividends regarding 2018 fisca..
PU
More news
Chart GRENDENE SA
Duration : Period :
Grendene SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENDENE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rudimar Dall'Onder Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Grendene Bartelle Chairman
Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Renato Ochman Director
Pedro Grendene Bartelle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENDENE SA-14.51%1 573
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD31.87%16 941
PUMA27.75%9 216
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-12.30%4 480
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP19.94%4 470
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About