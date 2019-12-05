Log in
GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
12/05/2019 | 08:55am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.12.2019 / 14:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ernst-Moritz
Last name(s): Lipp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2087647645

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
203945.57 EUR 203945.57 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
203945.57 EUR 203945.57 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XLUX


05.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55465  05.12.2019 


© EQS 2019
