GRENKE

(GLJ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/05 10:24:05 am
95.35 EUR   +1.33%
10:05aGRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/03GRENKE : strong growth continues in 2019
PU
01/03GRENKE AG : GRENKE's strong growth continues in 2019
EQ
GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/05/2020 | 10:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.02.2020 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Krcmar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction notification 2019-12-11: The form's field named volume under 4c), 4d) is not clear. In the origi-nal notification, the volume in each field was stated in number of shares rather than in EUR

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
84.9807 EUR 84980.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
84.9807 EUR 84980.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56597  05.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
