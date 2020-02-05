|
GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.02.2020 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Claudia
|Last name(s):
|Krcmar
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Correction notification 2019-12-11: The form's field named volume under 4c), 4d) is not clear. In the origi-nal notification, the volume in each field was stated in number of shares rather than in EUR
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|84.9807 EUR
|84980.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|84.9807 EUR
|84980.70 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|
|Neuer Markt 2
|
|76532 Baden-Baden
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|
