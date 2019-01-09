Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Grenke    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE (GLJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 03:25:09 am
70.675 EUR   +0.96%
2018GRENKE AG : quaterly sales release
2018GRENKE AG : Good timing to anticipate a continuation of the trend
2018GRENKE AG : half-yearly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 03:00am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GRENKE AG
GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.01.2019 / 08:54
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: GRENKE AG
Street: Neuer Markt 2
Postal code: 76532
City: Baden-Baden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BHRYZ464GFD289

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Claudia Giani-Leber
Date of birth: 02 Aug 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ACATIS Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.02 % 0.00 % 5.02 % 46353918
Previous notification 4.05 % 0.00 % 4.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE00A161N30 2325000 % 5.02 %
Total 2325000 5.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
ACATIS Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft 5.02 % 0.00 % 5.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Jan 2019


09.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764507  09.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRENKE
03:20aGRENKE AG : Correction of a release from 09/01/2019 according to Article 40, Sec..
EQ
03:00aGRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/03GRENKE AG : GRENKE reflects on a successful 2018 fiscal year and another year of..
EQ
2018GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GRENKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
2018GRENKE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
2018GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 398 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 129 M
Debt 2018 4 208 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 25,36
P/E ratio 2019 21,03
EV / Sales 2018 19,2x
EV / Sales 2019 18,5x
Capitalization 3 434 M
Chart GRENKE
Duration : Period :
Grenke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 94,5 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antje Leminsky Chairman-Management Board
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Kindermann Chief Operating Officer
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE-5.66%3 935
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.10.13%6 409
BOC AVIATION LTD-1.46%5 123
ALD5.77%5 000
TOKYO CENTURY CORP5.25%4 817
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FNACL LSNG CO LTD2.03%3 234
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.