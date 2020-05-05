Log in
GRENKE

GRENKE

(GLJ)
News 


GRENKE : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

05/05/2020 | 05:38am EDT

Warburg Research is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 98.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 538 M
EBIT 2020 176 M
Net income 2020 92,7 M
Debt 2020 6 011 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2021 15,9x
Capitalization 2 967 M
Chart GRENKE
Duration : Period :
Grenke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 69,43  €
Last Close Price 64,00  €
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Grenke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antje Leminsky Chairman-Management Board
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Kindermann Chief Operating Officer
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE-36.21%3 264
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-1.59%4 695
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-3.28%4 042
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-55.70%3 436
GATX CORPORATION-28.44%2 011
WILLSCOT CORPORATION-40.56%1 226
