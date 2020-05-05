Log in
GRENKE
(GLJ)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/05 05:58:36 am
62.475
EUR
+6.16%
05:38a
GRENKE
: Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:34a
Q1 2020
: GRENKE remains active and profitable amid the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03:34a
GRENKE
: to hold virtual Annual General Meeting and intends to offer a scrip dividend
PU
GRENKE : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
05/05/2020 | 05:38am EDT
Warburg Research is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 98.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on GRENKE
05:38a
GRENKE
: Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:34a
Q1 2020
: GRENKE remains active and profitable amid the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03:34a
GRENKE
: to hold virtual Annual General Meeting and intends to offer a scrip div..
PU
03:19a
GRENKE
: Statement for the 1st Quarter 2020 Consolidated Group
PU
01:25a
GRENKE AG
: GRENKE to hold virtual Annual General Meeting and intends to offer a..
EQ
01:20a
GRENKE AG
: Q1 2020: GRENKE remains active and profitable amid the COVID-19 pand..
EQ
04/29
GRENKE
: HSBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04/21
GRENKE AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/16
GRENKE
: Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
04/07
GRENKE
: Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020
538 M
EBIT 2020
176 M
Net income 2020
92,7 M
Debt 2020
6 011 M
Yield 2020
1,28%
P/E ratio 2020
36,2x
P/E ratio 2021
23,5x
EV / Sales2020
16,7x
EV / Sales2021
15,9x
Capitalization
2 967 M
More Financials
Technical analysis trends GRENKE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
69,43 €
Last Close Price
64,00 €
Spread / Highest target
53,1%
Spread / Average Target
8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target
-14,1%
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Wolfgang Grenke
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antje Leminsky
Chairman-Management Board
Ernst-Moritz Lipp
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Kindermann
Chief Operating Officer
Florian Schulte
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE
-36.21%
3 264
BOC AVIATION LIMITED
-1.59%
4 695
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION
-3.28%
4 042
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.
-55.70%
3 436
GATX CORPORATION
-28.44%
2 011
WILLSCOT CORPORATION
-40.56%
1 226
More Results
