GRENKE : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 538 M EBIT 2020 176 M Net income 2020 92,7 M Debt 2020 6 011 M Yield 2020 1,28% P/E ratio 2020 36,2x P/E ratio 2021 23,5x EV / Sales2020 16,7x EV / Sales2021 15,9x Capitalization 2 967 M Chart GRENKE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GRENKE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 69,43 € Last Close Price 64,00 € Spread / Highest target 53,1% Spread / Average Target 8,48% Spread / Lowest Target -14,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Wolfgang Grenke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Antje Leminsky Chairman-Management Board Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board Mark Kindermann Chief Operating Officer Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GRENKE -36.21% 3 264 BOC AVIATION LIMITED -1.59% 4 695 TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION -3.28% 4 042 AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. -55.70% 3 436 GATX CORPORATION -28.44% 2 011 WILLSCOT CORPORATION -40.56% 1 226