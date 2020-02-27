Log in
12:42pAMENDED : Results of the General Meeting
PU
12:16pGRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND : Results of the General Meeting
PU
02/17GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND : Placing
PU
AMENDED: Results of the General Meeting

02/27/2020 | 12:42pm EST
Regulatory Story
AMENDED: Results of the General Meeting
Released 17:16 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4117E
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund
27 February 2020

GENERAL TEXT AMENDMENT

The following amendments have been made to the 'Results of the General Meeting' announcement released on 27 February 2020 at 12h32 under RNS No. 3803E.

The percentage votes against figures in the results table were incorrect and have been updated as to 2.48% for Resolution 1 and 3.51% for Resolution 2.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

27 February 2020

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC

(the 'Company')

Results of the General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the general meeting held at 10:00 a.m. on 27 February 2020, each of the Resolutions were duly passed without amendment.

Details of the proxy votes received are as follows:

Res No.

Votes For (including discretion)

% Votes For (including discretion)

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Votes Withheld

Total Votes Cast (excl. Votes Withheld)

Votes Cast as % of Issued Share Capital

1

118,003,987

97.52

3,000,000

2.48

10,350

121,003,987

59.24

2

116,761,959

96.49

4,242,028

3.51

10,350

121,003,987

59.24

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' the Resolution.

A summary of these resolutions can be found below:

· Resolution 1: an ordinary resolution to grant the Company authority to allot up to 30,000,000 Ordinary Shares; and

· Resolution 2: a special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of up to 30,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

The number of shares authorised under Resolutions 1 and 2 was 30,000,000, being c.14.7% of the share capital at the date of the General Meeting.

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings

given to them in the Company's circular dated 6 February 2020, which can be found on the Company's

website at newenergy.greshamhouse.com/esfplc/.

ENDS

Further information

Gresham House New Energy

Ben Guest

+44 (0) 20 3837 6270

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Richard Harris

Robert Peel

Alan Ray

+44 (0) 20 7894 8229

+44 (0) 20 7894 7719

+44 (0) 20 7894 8590

KL Communications

Charles Gorman

Camilla Esmund

Alex Hogan

gh@kl-communications.com

+44 (0) 20 3995 6699

JTC (UK) Limited as Company Secretary

Christopher Gibbons

GHEnergyStorageCoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181

About the Company and the Manager

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc owns a portfolio of utility-scale operational energy storage systems (known as ESS) located in Great Britain. The portfolio has a total capacity of 174MW. The Company is managed by Gresham House Asset Management Limited under the leadership of Ben Guest. The Company was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (Specialist Fund Segment) on 13 November 2018 having raised £100 million of gross proceeds from investors. Including issuance under the Placing Programme, it has now raised a total of approximately £206.7 million of gross proceeds from investors.

The Gresham House New Energy team has a proven track record in developing and operating energy storage and other renewable assets having developed 174MW of Energy Storage Systems and approximately 290MW of predominantly ground-mounted solar projects. Gresham House Asset Management currently manages approximately 208MW of solar and wind energy projects.

Gresham House Asset Management is the FCA authorised operating business of Gresham House plc, a London Stock Exchange quoted specialist alternative asset manager. Gresham House is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably, taking the long view in delivering sustainable investment solutions.

LEI number: 213800MSJXKH25C23D82


END
Disclaimer

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:19:01 UTC
