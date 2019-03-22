Gresham House : Dividend announcement

Dividend announcement

Released : 22/03/2019 15:00

RNS Number : 7731T Gresham House PLC 22 March 2019

Gresham House plc

("Gresham House" or the "Company")

Dividend announcement

Gresham House, (AIM: GHE) the specialist alternative asset manager, announced the Board's proposal of a final dividend totalling 3.0p in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 on 7 March 2019.

This will be put to shareholders at the AGM which is to be held at 12.30 pm on 16 May 2019 at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA.

If approved, the dividend will be paid on 24 May 2019 to shareholders on the register of members on 10 May 2019, the ex-dividend date will be 9 May 2019.

- Ends -

For more information contact: Gresham House plc

+44 (0)20 3837 6270

Kevin Acton, CFO John-Paul Preston, COO

Montfort Communications Olly Scott

greshamhouse@montfort.london

+44 (0)78 1234 5205

Louis Supple

+44 (0)20 3770 7914

Canaccord Genuity Limited - Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam Jack Haynes

Jefferies International Limited - Financial Adviser and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7029 8000

Paul Nicholls Max Jones Chris Binks

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is an AIM quoted specialist asset manager providing funds, direct investments and tailored investment solutions, including co-investment across a range of highly differentiated alternative investment strategies. Our expertise includes timber, renewable energy, housing and infrastructure, strategic public and private equity (private assets). The group aims to deliver sustainable financial returns and is committed to building long-term partnerships with clients (institutions, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, charities and endowments and private individuals) to help them achieve their financial goals.

Shareholder value creation will be driven by long-term growth in earnings as a result of increasing AUM and returns from invested capital.

www.greshamhouse.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

DIVPGUGCWUPBGCP