Gresham House : Exercise of Warrants

Gresham House PLC
05 June 2019
Gresham House plc
("Gresham House" or the "Company")
Gresham House, (AIM: GHE) the specialist alternative asset manager, notifies that application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM ("Admission") for 64,209 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each in the Company pursuant to the exercise of shareholder warrants at an exercise price of 323.27p per share. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. Admission of the new Ordinary Shares is expected on 10 June 2019.
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 26,576,162 Ordinary Shares, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. In addition, the Company will have 676,759 shareholder warrants and 680,000 supporter warrants in issue.
About Gresham House
Gresham House plc is an AIM quoted specialist asset manager providing funds, direct investments and tailored investment solutions, including co-investment across a range of highly differentiated alternative investment strategies. Our expertise includes timber, renewable energy, housing and infrastructure, strategic public and private equity (private assets). The group aims to deliver sustainable financial returns and is committed to building long-term partnerships with clients (institutions, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, charities and endowments and private individuals) to help them achieve their financial goals.
Shareholder value creation will be driven by long-term growth in earnings as a result of increasing AUM and returns from invested capital.
www.greshamhouse.com
