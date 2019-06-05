Log in
GRESHAM HOUSE PLC

(GHE)
Gresham House : Exercise of Warrants

06/05/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Exercise of Warrants

Released : 05/06/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 1443B

Gresham House PLC

05 June 2019

Gresham House plc

("Gresham House" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants

Gresham House, (AIM: GHE) the specialist alternative asset manager, notifies that application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM ("Admission") for 64,209 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each in the Company pursuant to the exercise of shareholder warrants at an exercise price of 323.27p per share. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. Admission of the new Ordinary Shares is expected on 10 June 2019.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 26,576,162 Ordinary Shares, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. In addition, the Company will have 676,759 shareholder warrants and 680,000 supporter warrants in issue.

- Ends -

For more information contact:

Gresham House plc

+44 (0)20 3837 6271

Kevin Acton, Finance Director

Montfort Communications

greshamhouse@montfort.london

Olly Scott

+44 (0)78 1234 5205

Louis Supple

+44 (0)20 3770 7914

Canaccord Genuity Limited - Nominated Adviser and Joint

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Broker

Bobbie Hilliam

Jack Haynes

Jefferies International Limited - Financial Adviser and Joint

+44 (0)20 7029 8000

Broker

Paul Nicholls

Max Jones

Chris Binks

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is an AIM quoted specialist asset manager providing funds, direct investments and tailored investment solutions, including co-investment across a range of highly differentiated alternative investment strategies. Our expertise includes timber, renewable energy, housing and infrastructure, strategic public and private equity (private assets). The group aims to deliver sustainable financial returns and is committed to building long-term partnerships with clients (institutions, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, charities and endowments and private individuals) to help them achieve their financial goals.

Shareholder value creation will be driven by long-term growth in earnings as a result of increasing AUM and returns from invested capital.

www.greshamhouse.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Gresham House plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 06:07:02 UTC
