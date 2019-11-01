Log in
GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC

(GHS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 04:00:00 am
1160 GBp   --.--%
08:48aGRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Monthly NAV Update
PU
10/28GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : NAV Update
PU
10/25GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC : Closed Period
PU
Gresham House Strategic : Monthly NAV Update

11/01/2019 | 08:48am EDT

Monthly NAV Update

Released : 01/11/2019 12:04

RNS Number : 9976R

Gresham House Strategic PLC

01 November 2019

Gresham House Strategic plc 1 November 2019

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 31 October 2019 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,279.4 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,552,501 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

For further information, please contact:

Gresham House Strategic plc

David Potter

07711 450 391

Gresham House plc / Gresham

Graham Bird

020 3757 5613

House Asset Management Ltd

Investment Manager

finnCap

Matt Goode/

020 7220 0500

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Emily Watts

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVUGGWUGUPBGPG

Disclaimer

Gresham House Strategic plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:47:06 UTC
