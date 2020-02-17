Gresham House Strategic : NAV Update

Log in
NAV Update

02/17/2020 | 10:07am EST

NAV Update

Released : 17/02/2020 14:44

RNS Number : 2460D

Gresham House Strategic PLC

17 February 2020

Gresham House Strategic plc 17 February 2020

Net Asset Value Update

Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 14 February 2020 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,472.3 pence.

The above NAV calculation is based on 3,509,730 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

For further information, please contact:

Gresham House Strategic plc

David Potter

07711 450 391

Gresham House plc / Gresham

Richard Staveley

020 3837 6276

House Asset Management Ltd

Investment Manager

finnCap

Matt Goode/

020 7220 0500

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Emily Watts

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVTRMITMTIBBTM

Disclaimer

Gresham House Strategic plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:06:08 UTC
