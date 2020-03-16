Gresham House Strategic : NAV Update

NAV Update
Released : 16/03/2020 13:42
RNS Number : 3047G
Gresham House Strategic PLC
16 March 2020
Gresham House Strategic plc 16 March 2020
Net Asset Value Update
Gresham House Strategic plc (the "Company"), announces that as at 13 March 2020 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was 1,247.7 pence.
The above NAV calculation is based on 3,488,042 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 50 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").
For further information, please contact:
|
Gresham House Strategic plc
|
David Potter
|
07711 450 391
|
Gresham House plc / Gresham
|
Richard Staveley
|
020 3837 6276
|
House Asset Management Ltd
|
|
|
Investment Manager
|
|
|
finnCap
|
Matt Goode/
|
020 7220 0500
|
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
|
Emily Watts
|
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END